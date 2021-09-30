NFL Week 4 picks: Chargers knock off Raiders; Rams stay undefeated

Week 4 of the 2021 NFL season begins Thursday with the winless Jacksonville Jaguars taking on the Cincinnati Bengals. The Times’ NFL writer, Sam Farmer, examines this week’s matchups.
Farmer’s record last week: 10-6 (.625); season 28-20 (.583). Using point spreads with the scores Farmer predicted, the record against the spread last week would have been 5-11 (.313); season 19-28-1 (.404).
Times are Pacific. Lines according to FanDuel (O/U = over/under):
Jaguars (0-3) at Bengals (2-1)
Thursday, 5:20 p.m.
TV: NFL Network.
Line: Bengals by 8. O/U: 46.
Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase are getting into that comfortable rhythm, and that will create problems for the Jaguars. Trevor Lawrence will have some highlights but will struggle overall.
Prediction: Bengals 27, Jaguars 20
Texans (1-2) at Bills (2-1)
Sunday, 10 a.m.
TV: None. DirecTV: 705.
Line: Bills by 16. O/U: 47.
Josh Allen continues to build his resume of spectacular games, and the Bills can make this as big a blowout as they want to. Forget, “Houston, we have a problem.” It’s already a complete fiasco.
Prediction: Bills 31, Texans 13
Colts (0-3) at Dolphins (1-2)
Sunday, 10 a.m.
TV: None. DirecTV: 706.
Line: Dolphins by 2. O/U: 421/2.
Jacoby Brissett faces his former team, which has been seriously compromised by injuries. Carson Wentz is playing on two gimpy ankles. Neither of these offenses are likely to produce big numbers.
Prediction: Dolphins 21, Colts 20
Browns (2-1) at Vikings (1-2)
Sunday, 10 a.m.
TV: None. DirecTV: 707.
Line: Browns by 2. O/U: 511/2.
Vikings are coming off a huge win over Seattle, and they’re at home. Cleveland’s pass rush is ferocious, and Kirk Cousins is a different quarterback under pressure. Dalvin Cook’s return is the difference.
Prediction: Vikings 24, Browns 21
Titans (2-1) at Jets (0-3)
Sunday, 10 a.m.
TV: None. DirecTV: 708.
Line: Titans by 7. O/U: 44.
The Jets are terrible, and it’s not all Zach Wilson. This team is springing leaks all over the place. With Ryan Tannehill, Julio Jones and Derrick Henry, the Titans should make this ugly in short order.
Prediction: Titans 27, Jets 23
Chiefs (1-2) at Eagles (1-2)
Sunday, 10 a.m.
TV: Channel 2. DirecTV: 709.
Line: Chiefs by 7. O/U: 541/2.
The Chiefs need to regain their balance, so this matchup comes at the right time for them. Philadelphia plays offense like I play “Madden” — just run around and start pushing some random numbers.
Prediction: Chiefs 24, Eagles 20
Washington Football Team (1-2) at Falcons (1-2)
Sunday, 10 a.m.
TV: None. DirecTV: 710.
Line: Washington by 2. O/U: 471/2.
If Washington’s defense is going to wake up and resume its 2020 form, it could be here. The Falcons are coming off their first victory — over the winless Giants — but they weren’t an offensive juggernaut.
Prediction: Washington 20, Falcons 17
Lions (0-3) at Bears (1-2)
Sunday, 10 a.m.
TV: None. DirecTV: 711.
Line: Bears by 3. O/U: 42.
Both these teams are bad. Justin Fields got crushed by the Browns last week but has an easier task against the Lions. Detroit has to be smarting from the bizarre ending to the Baltimore game.
Prediction: Bears 23, Lions 21
Panthers (3-0) at Cowboys (2-1)
Sunday, 10 a.m.
TV: None. DirecTV: 712.
Line: Cowboys by 5. O/U: 501/2.
Losing Christian McCaffrey really hurts the Panthers, even though Sam Darnold has played pretty well. Dak Prescott is playing great for Dallas, which has two backs who can control the tempo.
Prediction: Cowboys 27, Panthers 24
Giants (0-3) at Saints (2-1)
Sunday, 10 a.m.
TV: None. DirecTV: 713.
Line: Saints by 8. O/U: 42.
The Giants are so-so when healthy, but now they’re banged up, so this could be ugly. The Saints have the emotional lift of being back in the Superdome, and they’re a better team all around.
Prediction: Saints 28, Giants 24
Cardinals (3-0) at Rams (3-0)
Sunday, 1:05 p.m.
TV: Channel 11. DirecTV: 714.
Line: Rams by 5. O/U: 55.
Two 3-0 teams square off in the game of the week. The Rams aren’t even pretending to commit to the run, but Matthew Stafford has that right arm and so many weapons. L.A. has the better defense.
Prediction: Rams 38, Cardinals 27
Seahawks (1-2) at 49ers (2-1)
Sunday, 1:05 p.m.
TV: None. DirecTV: 715.
Line: 49ers by 3. O/U: 52.
The 49ers are coming off that devastating last-second home loss to the Packers, and the Seahawks were embarrassed at Minnesota. Russell Wilson gets his team back on track vs. division foe.
Prediction: Seahawks 27, 49ers 24
Ravens (2-1) at Broncos (3-0)
Sunday, 1:25 p.m.
TV: None. DirecTV: 716.
Line: Broncos by 1. O/U: 45.
Broncos’ 3-0 start is from wins over lowly Giants, Jaguars and Jets, but that defense is gaining confidence by the week. Denver lost two offensive linemen, which hurts, but has just enough at home.
Prediction: Broncos 23, Ravens 21
Steelers (1-2) at Packers (2-1)
Sunday, 1:25 p.m.
TV: Channel 2. DirecTV: 717.
Line: Packers by 7. O/U: 451/2.
The Packers are rolling after that abysmal start in New Orleans. When the Steelers suffer a lopsided loss at home to Cincinnati, you know something is awry. Aaron Rodgers keeps his team on target.
Prediction: Packers 28, Steelers 24
Buccaneers (2-1) at Patriots (1-2)
Sunday, 5:20 p.m.
TV: Channel 4.
Line: Buccaneers by 7. O/U: 49.
Tom Brady returns to Foxborough for first time as a visitor. He rises to occasion in biggest moments, plus the Buccaneers have to distance themselves from the drubbing they took in L.A. a week earlier.
Prediction: Buccaneers 31, Patriots 17
Raiders (3-0) at Chargers (2-1)
Monday, 5:15 p.m.
TV: ESPN.
Line: Chargers by 3½. O/U: 521/2.
Chargers look increasingly comfortable under Brandon Staley, and this will be a huge test. Raiders are rolling on both sides of ball, and they’re going to have a robust crowd. This goes down to the wire.
Prediction: Chargers 21, Raiders 20
