Chargers vs. Denver Broncos: How to watch, prediction and betting odds

During his initial overview of the Chargers’ season schedule, offensive coordinator Greg Roman stopped short of cursing the team’s Week 5 off week, but he was at least “strongly speaking against it.”

“As it turns out,” Roman said this week, “it’s a gift from the football gods.”

The Chargers (2-2) lost consecutive games entering the off week, but won the break by progressing key players back from injury.

Ahead of Sunday’s game against the Denver Broncos, offensive tackles Rashawn Slater (pectoral) and Joe Alt (knee) returned to practice for the first time since they were injured in Week 3 against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Quarterback Justin Herbert, nursing a sprained right ankle, started participating in team periods at practice and said he felt as healthy as he’s been since suffering the injury in Week 2.

Getting the starters back could be a much-needed cure for the Chargers’ anemic offense that hasn’t scored a second-half touchdown since Week 1. After averaging 197.5 yards rushing in the first two games, the Chargers have mustered just 116 combined in the last two.

The Broncos (3-2) aren’t an easy launching pad. Winners of three straight, they give up just 4.4 yards per play, the second fewest in the NFL.

The Chargers have lost three straight to their AFC West rivals and haven’t won in Denver since 2018.