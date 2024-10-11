Advertisement
Chargers vs. Denver Broncos: How to watch, prediction and betting odds

Chargers linebacker Bud Dupree celebrates with teammate Tuli Tuipulotu after sacking Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
Chargers linebacker Bud Dupree celebrates with teammate Tuli Tuipulotu after sacking Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes at SoFi Stadium on Sept. 29.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
Thuc Nhi Nguyen
By Thuc Nhi Nguyen
Staff WriterFollow
During his initial overview of the Chargers’ season schedule, offensive coordinator Greg Roman stopped short of cursing the team’s Week 5 off week, but he was at least “strongly speaking against it.”

“As it turns out,” Roman said this week, “it’s a gift from the football gods.”

The Chargers (2-2) lost consecutive games entering the off week, but won the break by progressing key players back from injury.

Ahead of Sunday’s game against the Denver Broncos, offensive tackles Rashawn Slater (pectoral) and Joe Alt (knee) returned to practice for the first time since they were injured in Week 3 against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Quarterback Justin Herbert, nursing a sprained right ankle, started participating in team periods at practice and said he felt as healthy as he’s been since suffering the injury in Week 2.

Getting the starters back could be a much-needed cure for the Chargers’ anemic offense that hasn’t scored a second-half touchdown since Week 1. After averaging 197.5 yards rushing in the first two games, the Chargers have mustered just 116 combined in the last two.

The Broncos (3-2) aren’t an easy launching pad. Winners of three straight, they give up just 4.4 yards per play, the second fewest in the NFL.

The Chargers have lost three straight to their AFC West rivals and haven’t won in Denver since 2018.

How to watch and listen to Chargers vs. Broncos

The Chargers and Broncos will play at 1:05 p.m. PDT Sunday at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver. The game will air on CBS in Southern California and will be available on Paramount+. The game also will be on YouTube TV with a subscription to NFL Sunday Ticket. In Southern California, fans can listen to the game on the radio at 98.7 FM and 105.5 FM.

Betting lines for Chargers vs. Broncos
Who will win Chargers vs. Broncos?

Thuc Nhi Nguyen’s pick: The Broncos are starting to gain momentum, but the Chargers, rested and refreshed, have a chance to actually win a close game if Herbert is even close to full health working behind an offensive line that isn’t forced to resort to its backup, backup plan. Chargers 21, Broncos 17

Sam Farmer’s pick: The Chargers need to restart their run game, but that won’t be easy against a Broncos defense that’s clicking nicely. Denver got off to a bumpy start but has won three in a row and is gathering momentum. Broncos 20, Chargers 18

Thuc Nhi Nguyen

Thuc Nhi Nguyen covers the Chargers for the Los Angeles Times. She also contributes to The Times’ Olympics and college sports coverage. She previously covered a wide range of sports including professional basketball after joining The Times in 2019 from the Southern California News Group, where she covered UCLA, professional soccer and preps. Because she doesn’t use her University of Washington mathematics degree for work, it makes great decoration in her parents’ Seattle home.

