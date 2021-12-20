Advertisement
Chargers

Chargers star edge rusher Joey Bosa won’t play Sunday because he’s on COVID-19 list

Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa during the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants
Chargers edge rusher Joey Bosa will be placed on the COVID-19 reserve list and will miss the team’s game at Houston on Sunday.
(Gregory Bull / Associated Press)
By Jeff MillerStaff Writer 
The Chargers will be without edge rusher Joey Bosa on Sunday for their game at Houston, coach Brandon Staley announced Monday.

Bosa is one of the Chargers who will be placed on the COVID-19 reserve list that will be released this afternoon.

Additional players will be on the list, Staley calling those individuals day-to-day, meaning they still could play against the Texans.

Backup defensive back Kemon Hall also will be out for the game Sunday, Staley said.

Tight end Donald Parham Jr., who suffered a concussion and was removed from the field on a stretcher Thursday in the Chargers’ 34-28 loss to Kansas City, is “safe and sound,” Staley said.

Parham was taken from SoFi Stadium to Harbor-UCLA Medical Center, where he remained for further evaluation. He is now recovering at home.

Staley also said left tackle Rashawn Slater will return to practice. Slater missed the game against the Chiefs after testing positive for the virus.
