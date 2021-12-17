Advertisement
Share
Chargers

Chargers’ Donald Parham Jr. diagnosed with concussion, likely to leave hospital today

Chargers tight end Donald Parham Jr. (89) falls to the turf while trying to catch a pass in the end zone against the Chiefs.
Chargers tight end Donald Parham Jr. (89) suffered a concussion in an awkward fall while trying to catch a pass in the end zone against the Chiefs.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
By Jeff MillerStaff Writer 
Share

The Chargers announced Friday morning that tight end Donald Parham Jr. was alert and resting comfortably at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center.

The team’s statement also said Parham suffered a concussion and likely will be discharged from the hospital Friday.

Parham was taken off the field on a stretcher Thursday night after hitting his head on the turf at SoFi Stadium early in the Chargers’ 34-28 overtime loss to Kansas City.

He dived in an attempt to make a catch in the end zone and had the ball in his hands briefly before landing.

Advertisement

Parham remained motionless on the ground as the game was delayed for several minutes. He eventually was encircled by his teammates as medical personnel took him away.

Inglewood, California December 16, 2021: Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert gets a pass off despite pressure.

Chargers

Chargers can’t find a way to finish: Takeaways from overtime loss to Chiefs

After taking the lead late in the fourth quarter, the Chargers couldn’t stop Patrick Mahomes from orchestrating an impressive Chiefs comeback.

Parham, 24, was born in Lakeland, Fla., and attended Lake Gibson High before going to Stetson University.

He signed with the Chargers as a free agent in April of 2020 and had 10 receptions for 159 yards and three touchdowns last season.

This season, Parham continued to emerge, with 20 catches for 190 yards and three scores. Coaches have praised Parham throughout his time with the Chargers for his development.

Head coach Brandon Staley is scheduled to meet with the media late Friday morning.

Chargers
Jeff Miller

Jeff Miller is the Chargers beat writer for the Los Angeles Times. He previously spent 20 years as a sports columnist for the Orange County Register and, before that, the Miami Herald. He also served as the Angels beat writer for The Times and the Register. His other stops include the Palm Beach Post and the South Florida Sun-Sentinel.
Advertisement