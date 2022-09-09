Advertisement
Chargers

Appears doubtful J.C. Jackson will play in Chargers’ opener vs. Raiders

Chargers cornerback J.C. Jackson (27) walks off the field after a camp practice.
Chargers cornerback J.C. Jackson has not been able to practice as he recovers from ankle surgery.
(Ringo H.W. Chiu / Associated Press)
By Jeff Miller
Staff WriterFollow
After not practicing all week, J.C. Jackson was officially designated as doubtful for the Chargers’ season-opener Sunday against Las Vegas.

The Pro Bowl cornerback had a surgical procedure on his right ankle Aug. 23, the Chargers announcing at the time that Jackson would return in two to four weeks.

“We’re kind of putting him through individual [drills], ramping him up,” coach Brandon Staley said. “He’s going to go again [Saturday], and then he’ll go again pregame. Then, we’ll see what happens.”

Jackson’s absence would leave Michael Davis and Asante Samuel Jr. as the team’s top outside cornerbacks, with Bryce Callahan in the slot.

After playing the Raiders, the Chargers have a short week, traveling to Kansas City for a Thursday night game. That means Jackson could miss two key AFC West matchups to open his Chargers career.

He signed a five-year deal worth up to $82.5 million with $40 million guaranteed in March after spending four seasons with New England.

Also doubtful for the Chargers is backup tight end Donald Parham Jr., who didn’t practice all week because of a hamstring issue. Staley said Parham “had a little bit of a setback” recently.

The team added linebacker Drue Tranquill to its injury report Friday because of a back problem that Staley said surfaced at the end of Thursday’s practice. He is listed as questionable.

Tranquill has been starting inside next to Kyle Van Noy. Behind Tranquill are Kenneth Murray Jr. and Troy Reeder. Murray started 16 games as a rookie in 2020 and began last season as a starter before suffering an ankle injury.

