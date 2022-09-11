Chargers

Photos | Chargers defeat Raiders in season opener

A Justin Herbert fan wears her allegiance on socks during the Chargers’ 24-19 season-opening victory over the Las Vegas Raiders at SoFi Stadium.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
By Robert GauthierStaff Photographer 
Justin Herbert and the Chargers earned a measure of revenge Sunday when they defeated the Las Vegas Raiders 24-19 at SoFi Stadium to open the 2022 NFL season on Sunday. The win came roughly nine months after the Raiders defeated the Chargers in the final game of the 2021 NFL regular season, annihilating the Chargers’ playoff hopes.

Los Angeles Times veteran photographer Robert Gauthier captured some of the game’s biggest moments from his sideline vantage point Sunday. Here are some of his best shots from the game:

Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen, bottom, is tackled by Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre’von Moehrig in the second quarter.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr is sacked by Chargers safety Derwin James Jr. in the first half.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams, left, catches a touchdown pass in front of Chargers cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. late in the game.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
Chargers wide receiver DeAndre Carter, right, celebrates with quarterback Justin Herbert after they connect for a touchdown.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
Chargers tight end Richard Rodgers misses a potential touchdown catch while defended by Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins tries to shake Chargers cornerback Bryce Callahan (23) and cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. (26).
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
Chargers tight end Gerald Everett (7) pushes into the end zone past Raiders safety Roderic Teamer in the third quarter.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Chargers
Robert Gauthier

Robert Gauthier has been with the Los Angeles Times since 1994. He has covered international and national stories, including Middle East conflicts in Iraq and Lebanon and catastrophes such as the Sept. 11 attack in New York and Hurricane Katrina in New Orleans. His assignments also include sporting events such as the Olympic Games, Super Bowls and NBA championships. Gauthier was the photographer for a story detailing the failings of a Los Angeles public hospital; the project won the 2005 Pulitzer Prize for public service. Other awards include the Robert F. Kennedy, World Press, Pictures of the Year and Sigma Delta Chi. Before The Times, Gauthier worked at the San Diego Union-Tribune, the Escondido Times-Advocate and the Bernardo News in San Diego County, his hometown.

