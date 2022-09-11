Photos | Chargers defeat Raiders in season opener

Justin Herbert and the Chargers earned a measure of revenge Sunday when they defeated the Las Vegas Raiders 24-19 at SoFi Stadium to open the 2022 NFL season on Sunday. The win came roughly nine months after the Raiders defeated the Chargers in the final game of the 2021 NFL regular season, annihilating the Chargers’ playoff hopes.

Los Angeles Times veteran photographer Robert Gauthier captured some of the game’s biggest moments from his sideline vantage point Sunday. Here are some of his best shots from the game:

Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen, bottom, is tackled by Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre’von Moehrig in the second quarter. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr is sacked by Chargers safety Derwin James Jr. in the first half. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams, left, catches a touchdown pass in front of Chargers cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. late in the game. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Chargers wide receiver DeAndre Carter, right, celebrates with quarterback Justin Herbert after they connect for a touchdown. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Chargers tight end Richard Rodgers misses a potential touchdown catch while defended by Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins tries to shake Chargers cornerback Bryce Callahan (23) and cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. (26). (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)