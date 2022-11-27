Chargers’ 25-24 road win over the Arizona Cardinals by the numbers

Breaking down the notable numbers behind the Chargers’ 25-24 road win over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday:

17

Consecutive completions for Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert against the Arizona Cardinals. He completed 35 of 47 passes.

7

Consecutive games with few than 300 yards passing for Herbert, the longest drought of his career. He had 274 yards passing against Arizona, three touchdown passes and the game-winning two-point conversion pass. Herbert had 19 games with 300 or more yards in his first 32 starts.

73

Career-high yards receiving for the Chargers’ DeAndre Carter. He caught seven passes, also a career high.

4-1

The Chargers’ record this season in games they have trailed after the first quarter. They are 1-3 in games they have led after the first quarter.

1-6

The Cardinals’ record as the home team this season, having been outscored by 65 points in those seven games.

Summary

CHARGERS 0 14 3 8 — 25

Arizona 7 10 0 7 — 24

First Quarter

Arizona — De.Hopkins 33 pass from Ky.Murray (Prater kick), 2:33. Drive: 10 plays, 82 yards, 6:32. Key plays: Ky.Murray 11 run, Ky.Murray 17 pass to R.Anderson, Ky.Murray 5 pass to Conner on 3rd-and-4. Arizona 7, CHARGERS 0.

Second Quarter

Arizona — Field goal Prater 43, 14:03. Drive: 7 plays, 19 yards, 2:48. Key play: Conner 7 run on 3rd-and-2. Arizona 10, CHARGERS 0.

CHARGERS — K.Allen 2 pass from Herbert (Dicker kick), 8:51. Drive: 12 plays, 75 yards, 5:12. Key plays: Herbert 4 pass to Palmer on 3rd-and-2, Herbert 18 pass to Palmer, Herbert 1 run on 3rd-and-1, Herbert 11 pass to Kelley, Herbert 15 run. Arizona 10, CHARGERS 7.

CHARGERS — Carter 33 pass from Herbert (Dicker kick), 4:28. Drive: 5 plays, 56 yards, 2:35. Key plays: James 0 interception return to CHARGERS 44, Herbert 10 pass to K.Allen, Herbert 12 pass to Ekeler. CHARGERS 14, Arizona 10.

Arizona — Ky.Murray 5 run (Prater kick), :12. Drive: 15 plays, 75 yards, 4:16. Key plays: Ky.Murray 7 pass to Baccellia on 3rd-and-5, Ky.Murray 21 pass to De.Hopkins, Ky.Murray 6 run on 3rd-and-6. Arizona 17, CHARGERS 14.

Third Quarter

CHARGERS — Field goal Dicker 26, 4:28. Drive: 14 plays, 53 yards, 6:33. Key plays: Herbert 12 pass to Carter, Herbert 13 pass to Carter on 3rd-and-10, Herbert 7 pass to Palmer on 3rd-and-6. CHARGERS 17, Arizona 17.

Fourth Quarter

Arizona — Conner 6 pass from Ky.Murray (Prater kick), 13:31. Drive: 12 plays, 75 yards, 5:57. Key plays: Ky.Murray 29 pass to De.Hopkins, Ky.Murray 13 pass to M.Brown, Ky.Murray 8 pass to Clement on 3rd-and-7, Conner 4 run on 3rd-and-1. Arizona 24, CHARGERS 17.

CHARGERS — Ekeler 1 pass from Herbert (Everett pass from Herbert), :15. Drive: 7 plays, 38 yards, 1:33. Key plays: Herbert 10 pass to Everett, Herbert 16 pass to K.Allen, Herbert 10 pass to Ekeler on 3rd-and-7. CHARGERS 25, Arizona 24.

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

RUSHING: CHARGERS, Herbert 4-38, Ekeler 5-20, Kelley 2-4, Spiller 2-3. ARIZONA, Conner 25-120, Murray 7-56, Ingram 2-5.

PASSING: CHARGERS, Herbert 35-47-0-274. ARIZONA, Murray 18-29-1-191.

RECEIVING: CHARGERS, Ekeler 11-60, Carter 7-73, Palmer 5-56, Allen 5-49, Everett 4-18, Kelley 2-16, Spiller 1-2. ARIZONA, M.Brown 6-46, Hopkins 4-87, Conner 3-20, R.Anderson 1-17, Clement 1-8, Baccellia 1-7, Green 1-5, McBride 1-1.

PUNT RETURNS: CHARGERS, Carter 2-25. ARIZONA, Cooper 1-15.

KICKOFF RETURNS: CHARGERS, None. ARIZONA, Cooper 1-19.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS: CHARGERS, Tranquill 7-2-0, Gilman 5-5-0, James 5-3-0, Davis 5-1-1, Callahan 4-1-0, Van Noy 4-1-0, Murray 3-4-0, Fox 3-1-0, Fehoko 2-1-0, Mack 2-1-0, Joseph-Day 2-0-0, Samuel 2-0-0, Gaziano 1-0-0. ARIZONA, I.Simmons 8-0-1, Wilson 7-1-0, Hamilton 5-0-0, Baker 4-1-0, Niemann 3-1-0, Thompson 3-1-0, Mullen 3-0-0, Collins 2-1-0, Hill 2-1-0, Watt 2-0-1, Allen 1-1-1, Vallejo 1-1-0, C.Thomas 1-0-1, Gardeck 1-0-0, Hopkins 1-0-0, Sanders 1-0-0, Fotu 0-1-0, Golden 0-1-0.

INTERCEPTIONS: CHARGERS, James 1-0. ARIZONA, None.

FIELD GOALS MISSED: ARIZONA, Prater 49.

Officials — Referee Ron Torbert, Ump Mark Pellis, HL Max Causey, LJ Tim Podraza, FJ Ryan Dickson, SJ Keith WASHINGTON, BJ Tony Josselyn, Replay Denise Crudup.

Attendance — 63,628.

