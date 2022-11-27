Advertisement
Share
Chargers

Chargers’ 25-24 road win over the Arizona Cardinals by the numbers

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) throws against the Arizona Cardinals during the second half.
At one point the Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) completed 17 consecutive passes against the Arizona Cardinals.
(Rick Scuteri / Associated Press)
Share

Breaking down the notable numbers behind the Chargers’ 25-24 road win over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday:

17

Consecutive completions for Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert against the Arizona Cardinals. He completed 35 of 47 passes.

7

Consecutive games with few than 300 yards passing for Herbert, the longest drought of his career. He had 274 yards passing against Arizona, three touchdown passes and the game-winning two-point conversion pass. Herbert had 19 games with 300 or more yards in his first 32 starts.

Advertisement

73

Career-high yards receiving for the Chargers’ DeAndre Carter. He caught seven passes, also a career high.

4-1

The Chargers’ record this season in games they have trailed after the first quarter. They are 1-3 in games they have led after the first quarter.

1-6

The Cardinals’ record as the home team this season, having been outscored by 65 points in those seven games.

Summary

CHARGERS 0 14 3 8 — 25
Arizona 7 10 0 7 — 24

First Quarter

Arizona — De.Hopkins 33 pass from Ky.Murray (Prater kick), 2:33. Drive: 10 plays, 82 yards, 6:32. Key plays: Ky.Murray 11 run, Ky.Murray 17 pass to R.Anderson, Ky.Murray 5 pass to Conner on 3rd-and-4. Arizona 7, CHARGERS 0.

Second Quarter

Arizona — Field goal Prater 43, 14:03. Drive: 7 plays, 19 yards, 2:48. Key play: Conner 7 run on 3rd-and-2. Arizona 10, CHARGERS 0.

CHARGERS — K.Allen 2 pass from Herbert (Dicker kick), 8:51. Drive: 12 plays, 75 yards, 5:12. Key plays: Herbert 4 pass to Palmer on 3rd-and-2, Herbert 18 pass to Palmer, Herbert 1 run on 3rd-and-1, Herbert 11 pass to Kelley, Herbert 15 run. Arizona 10, CHARGERS 7.

CHARGERS — Carter 33 pass from Herbert (Dicker kick), 4:28. Drive: 5 plays, 56 yards, 2:35. Key plays: James 0 interception return to CHARGERS 44, Herbert 10 pass to K.Allen, Herbert 12 pass to Ekeler. CHARGERS 14, Arizona 10.

Arizona — Ky.Murray 5 run (Prater kick), :12. Drive: 15 plays, 75 yards, 4:16. Key plays: Ky.Murray 7 pass to Baccellia on 3rd-and-5, Ky.Murray 21 pass to De.Hopkins, Ky.Murray 6 run on 3rd-and-6. Arizona 17, CHARGERS 14.

Third Quarter

CHARGERS — Field goal Dicker 26, 4:28. Drive: 14 plays, 53 yards, 6:33. Key plays: Herbert 12 pass to Carter, Herbert 13 pass to Carter on 3rd-and-10, Herbert 7 pass to Palmer on 3rd-and-6. CHARGERS 17, Arizona 17.

Fourth Quarter

Arizona — Conner 6 pass from Ky.Murray (Prater kick), 13:31. Drive: 12 plays, 75 yards, 5:57. Key plays: Ky.Murray 29 pass to De.Hopkins, Ky.Murray 13 pass to M.Brown, Ky.Murray 8 pass to Clement on 3rd-and-7, Conner 4 run on 3rd-and-1. Arizona 24, CHARGERS 17.

CHARGERS — Ekeler 1 pass from Herbert (Everett pass from Herbert), :15. Drive: 7 plays, 38 yards, 1:33. Key plays: Herbert 10 pass to Everett, Herbert 16 pass to K.Allen, Herbert 10 pass to Ekeler on 3rd-and-7. CHARGERS 25, Arizona 24.

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

RUSHING: CHARGERS, Herbert 4-38, Ekeler 5-20, Kelley 2-4, Spiller 2-3. ARIZONA, Conner 25-120, Murray 7-56, Ingram 2-5.

PASSING: CHARGERS, Herbert 35-47-0-274. ARIZONA, Murray 18-29-1-191.

RECEIVING: CHARGERS, Ekeler 11-60, Carter 7-73, Palmer 5-56, Allen 5-49, Everett 4-18, Kelley 2-16, Spiller 1-2. ARIZONA, M.Brown 6-46, Hopkins 4-87, Conner 3-20, R.Anderson 1-17, Clement 1-8, Baccellia 1-7, Green 1-5, McBride 1-1.

PUNT RETURNS: CHARGERS, Carter 2-25. ARIZONA, Cooper 1-15.

KICKOFF RETURNS: CHARGERS, None. ARIZONA, Cooper 1-19.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS: CHARGERS, Tranquill 7-2-0, Gilman 5-5-0, James 5-3-0, Davis 5-1-1, Callahan 4-1-0, Van Noy 4-1-0, Murray 3-4-0, Fox 3-1-0, Fehoko 2-1-0, Mack 2-1-0, Joseph-Day 2-0-0, Samuel 2-0-0, Gaziano 1-0-0. ARIZONA, I.Simmons 8-0-1, Wilson 7-1-0, Hamilton 5-0-0, Baker 4-1-0, Niemann 3-1-0, Thompson 3-1-0, Mullen 3-0-0, Collins 2-1-0, Hill 2-1-0, Watt 2-0-1, Allen 1-1-1, Vallejo 1-1-0, C.Thomas 1-0-1, Gardeck 1-0-0, Hopkins 1-0-0, Sanders 1-0-0, Fotu 0-1-0, Golden 0-1-0.

INTERCEPTIONS: CHARGERS, James 1-0. ARIZONA, None.

FIELD GOALS MISSED: ARIZONA, Prater 49.

Officials — Referee Ron Torbert, Ump Mark Pellis, HL Max Causey, LJ Tim Podraza, FJ Ryan Dickson, SJ Keith WASHINGTON, BJ Tony Josselyn, Replay Denise Crudup.

Attendance — 63,628.

Chargers
Advertisement