Austin Ekeler seeks permission from Chargers to speak to other teams

Chargers running back Austin Ekeler prepares to stiff arm Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Tyson Campbell.
Chargers running back Austin Ekeler avoids Jaguars cornerback Tyson Campbell on Jan. 14 in Jacksonville.
(Chris Carlson / Associated Press)
By Jeff Miller
Staff WriterFollow
Frustrated by the pace of talks on an extension, the agent for running back Austin Ekeler is seeking permission from the Chargers to speak to other teams.

Cameron Weiss confirmed the request just minutes into the free-agent negotiating period that began 9 a.m. Monday.

Ekeler has a base salary of $6.25 million in 2023, the final season of a four-year, $24.5-million extension he signed in March of 2020.

The deal ranks 15th in average annual value among NFL running backs.

Over the last two seasons, no one in the NFL has scored more touchdowns from scrimmage than Ekeler’s 38. That’s 12 more than second-place James Conner of the Arizona Cardinals.

