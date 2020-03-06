Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Chargers

Chargers sign running back Austin Ekeler to four-year deal

Chargers running back Austin Ekeler runs for a touchdown against the Miami Dolphins on Sept. 29.
Chargers running back Austin Ekeler runs for a touchdown against the Miami Dolphins on Sept. 29.
(Wilfredo Lee / Associated Press)
By Jeff MillerStaff Writer 
March 6, 2020
12:55 PM
Share

The Chargers and Austin Ekeler on Friday agreed to a contract extension that added another chapter to the running back’s once-unlikely story.

A restricted free agent, he received a four-year, $24.5-million deal that includes $15 million guaranteed as the team retained one of its most versatile offense weapons.

Undrafted in 2017 out of what was then called Western State, Ekeler didn’t secure a roster spot until the final preseason game of his rookie year. He then established himself on special teams before emerging over the past two seasons on offense.

Ekeler, 24, rushed for 557 yards and caught 92 passes for 993 yards in 2019. His 11 touchdowns led the Chargers.

Advertisement

Chargers
Chargers trade left tackle Russell Okung to Carolina for Pro Bowl guard
Los Angeles Chargers v Jacksonville Jaguars
Chargers
Chargers trade left tackle Russell Okung to Carolina for Pro Bowl guard
Chargers have agreed to trade Russell Okung, 32, a two-time Pro Bowl tackle, to Carolina for Trai Turner, 26, a Pro Bowl guard the last five seasons.

He’ll return to a backfield that will include fellow running back Justin Jackson but will feature a new quarterback, the Chargers parting ways with 14-year-starter Philip Rivers.

Former 1,000-yard rusher Melvin Gordon also figures to be gone. Gordon, who gained 1,105 yards in 2017, is set to become a free agent.

The Chargers still could re-sign Gordon if an increasingly depressed running back market does not net him the sort of deal he’s seeking.

Advertisement

During negotiations on an extension last year, the Chargers offered Gordon a contract worth roughly $10 million annually. It’s unclear if any team will place his value that high this offseason.

Ekeler provides the Chargers with a threat both running and catching the ball. He finished 2019 with the second-most receptions and receiving yards in a single season for a running back in franchise history.

His signature game came at Jacksonville in December when he had a career-high 101 yards rushing and 112 yards receiving.

Chargers
Newsletter
Go beyond the scoreboard

Get the latest on L.A.'s teams in the daily Sports Report newsletter.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Jeff Miller
Follow Us
Jeff Miller is the Chargers beat writer for the Los Angeles Times. He previously spent 20 years as a sports columnist for the Orange County Register and, before that, the Miami Herald. He also served as the Angels beat writer for The Times and the Register. His other stops include the Palm Beach Post and the South Florida Sun-Sentinel.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement