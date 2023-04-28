Chargers exercise fifth-year option on Justin Herbert with hopes for an extension

Justin Herbert heads to the locker room after the Chargers’ AFC wild card playoff loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars

The Chargers exercised the fifth-year option of quarterback Justin Herbert’s rookie deal Friday, according to a person familiar with the situation who was not authorized to speak publicly.

The move was a formality as the sides are expected to soon ramp up negotiations on an extension for Herbert, who is entering his fourth season in the league.

His fifth-year option is worth $29.504 million. Herbert’s new deal is expected to come with an average annual value in excess of $52 million and include full guarantees well into nine figures.

The Chargers are unlikely to pick up the fifth-year option of linebacker Kenneth Murray Jr., who would be due to make $12.722 million in 2024.

Herbert was picked sixth overall in 2020 and Murray 23rd.

On Thursday, Herbert expressed confidence in the Chargers and his representatives reaching an agreement.

“I’ve got complete faith in the Chargers organization and the front office,” he said. “They’ve done such a great job taking care of us as players. I’ve loved being a part of this team. … It’s kind of beyond my control as to what happens now. I’m just doing everything that I can control.”