Advertisement
Live Chargers vs. Bengals

Chargers vs. Cincinnati Bengals: Live updates, start time and odds

Justin Herbert and the Chargers will face a tough prime-time test against Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium at 5:20 p.m. PST.

By Thuc Nhi NguyenStaff Writer 
Share via
Chargers linebacker Joe Bosa celebrates against the Raiders.
Chargers linebacker Joey Bosa.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
Share via

Hernández: Chargers can celebrate, but you can’t crown them overnight contenders yet

Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh celebrates after a Justin Herbert touchdown run against the Titans.
Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh celebrates after a Justin Herbert touchdown run against the Titans.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
By Dylan Hernández

Jim Harbaugh previously had said he would never use the word “satisfied” when talking about football.

In that case, where did the first-year coach think the Chargers had to improve, especially when considering the caliber of teams they will play over the next five weeks?

Harbaugh’s team had just claimed a 27-17 victory over the Tennessee Titans at SoFi Stadium on Sunday to improve to 6-3. They remained the only team in the NFL to hold each of its opponents to 20 points or less.

Read the full story
Share via

‘Healthier’ win over Titans sets up challenging run of games, starting with Bengals

Chargers Tuli Tuipulotu (45) and Bud Dupree (48) celebrate one of their four sacks against the Titans.
Chargers Tuli Tuipulotu (45) and Bud Dupree (48) each had two sacks against the Titans.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
By Thuc Nhi Nguyen
 and Anthony De Leon

The Chargers picked up a third consecutive win Sunday, overpowering the Tennessee Titans 27-17.

What we learned:

A November to remember

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) and wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) talk on the field.
Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) and wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase (1) will test the Chargers’ defense.
(Brett Carlsen / Associated Press)

The Chargers’ six wins all have come against teams with records of .500 or less. They had no trouble shutting down offenses led by rookie quarterbacks still adjusting to the NFL or journeyman veterans. Many still look at the NFL’s top-ranked scoring defense with a skeptical eye.

Read the full story
Advertisement
Share via

Chargers vs. Cincinnati Bengals: How to watch, predictions and betting odds

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert, left, celebrates with offensive lineman Joe Alt.
Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert, left, celebrates with offensive lineman Joe Alt after throwing a third-quarter touchdown pass against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
By Thuc Nhi Nguyen

The Cincinnati Bengals carved up the Baltimore Ravens for 470 yards last week. Ja’Marr Chase caught three touchdown passes. Joe Burrow had season highs in completions, passing attempts and yards passing.

What did Jesse Minter think when he turned on the tape to see that kind of performance?

The deep sigh the Chargers defensive coordinator released to begin his answer said more than any of the words that followed.

Read the full story
Advertisement