Chargers vs. Cincinnati Bengals: Live updates, start time and odds

Hernández: Chargers can celebrate, but you can’t crown them overnight contenders yet
Jim Harbaugh previously had said he would never use the word “satisfied” when talking about football.
In that case, where did the first-year coach think the Chargers had to improve, especially when considering the caliber of teams they will play over the next five weeks?
Harbaugh’s team had just claimed a 27-17 victory over the Tennessee Titans at SoFi Stadium on Sunday to improve to 6-3. They remained the only team in the NFL to hold each of its opponents to 20 points or less.
The Chargers picked up a third consecutive win Sunday, overpowering the Tennessee Titans 27-17.
What we learned:
A November to remember
The Chargers’ six wins all have come against teams with records of .500 or less. They had no trouble shutting down offenses led by rookie quarterbacks still adjusting to the NFL or journeyman veterans. Many still look at the NFL’s top-ranked scoring defense with a skeptical eye.
The Cincinnati Bengals carved up the Baltimore Ravens for 470 yards last week. Ja’Marr Chase caught three touchdown passes. Joe Burrow had season highs in completions, passing attempts and yards passing.
What did Jesse Minter think when he turned on the tape to see that kind of performance?
The deep sigh the Chargers defensive coordinator released to begin his answer said more than any of the words that followed.