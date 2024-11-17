Chargers vs. Cincinnati Bengals: Live updates, start time and odds

Hernández: Chargers can celebrate, but you can’t crown them overnight contenders yet

Jim Harbaugh previously had said he would never use the word “satisfied” when talking about football.

In that case, where did the first-year coach think the Chargers had to improve, especially when considering the caliber of teams they will play over the next five weeks?

Harbaugh’s team had just claimed a 27-17 victory over the Tennessee Titans at SoFi Stadium on Sunday to improve to 6-3. They remained the only team in the NFL to hold each of its opponents to 20 points or less.