Live Chargers vs. Falcons

Chargers vs. Atlanta Falcons: Live updates, scores, start time, how to watch and odds

By Thuc Nhi NguyenStaff Writer 
Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh talks with Justin Herbert during pregame warmups on Nov. 17
Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh and quarterback Justin Herbert are pushing to rebound from a loss to the Ravens Monday with a road win over the Atlanta Falcons.
(Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)
Chargers takeaways: How big of a missed opportunity is loss to the Ravens?

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert is swarmed by the Baltimore Ravens defense late in the game Monday.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
By Thuc Nhi Nguyen
 and Anthony De Leon

In the thick of a playoff race, the Chargers have the attention of four prime-time games in six weeks. Now it’s a matter of what they can do in the spotlight.

A 30-23 loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Monday pumped the brakes on the team’s rapid rise under coach Jim Harbaugh. Instead of loud music and joyous laughter, the team’s locker room was mostly silent as players emptied their lockers, got dressed and shuffled out as quickly as possible.

Chargers vs. Atlanta Falcons: How to watch, predictions and betting odds

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert looks to pass during a loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Nov. 25.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
By Thuc Nhi Nguyen

The Baltimore Ravens tested the Chargers’ running defense. This week, the passing defense could be under attack.

The Chargers, who gave up a season-high 212 yards rushing to the Ravens last week, will face the Atlanta Falcons’ fifth-ranked passing offense on Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

