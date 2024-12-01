Chargers vs. Atlanta Falcons: Live updates, scores, start time, how to watch and odds

Chargers takeaways: How big of a missed opportunity is loss to the Ravens?

In the thick of a playoff race, the Chargers have the attention of four prime-time games in six weeks. Now it’s a matter of what they can do in the spotlight.

A 30-23 loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Monday pumped the brakes on the team’s rapid rise under coach Jim Harbaugh. Instead of loud music and joyous laughter, the team’s locker room was mostly silent as players emptied their lockers, got dressed and shuffled out as quickly as possible.