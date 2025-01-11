Chargers vs. Texans in wild-card playoffs: Live updates, start time and odds

Within a season, GM Joe Hortiz changed Chargers’ DNA: ‘Everybody’s just, like, fighters’

Chargers first-year general manager Joe Hortiz has had coach Jim Harbaugh behind him from the start.

Jim Harbaugh just got done high-fiving all of his players. He saved a special greeting for Joe Hortiz.

In the immediate aftermath of the Chargers clinching their first playoff berth since 2022, the coach wrapped the general manager in a tight, two-armed hug in the locker room.

“Love you!” Harbaugh shouted at Hortiz with both hands on his shoulders. They embraced again.

Harbaugh’s influence has been the headline as the Chargers have tried to ditch their reputation of mediocrity. The eccentric coach would like his players to get the credit for changing the culture.