Chargers vs. Texans in wild-card playoffs: Live updates, start time and odds

Texans considered easier playoff opponent for Chargers, but ‘They’ve got playmakers’
LAS VEGAS — Derwin James Jr. breaks every Chargers huddle with a simple direction.
“Be the best,” the star safety’s teammates respond in unison.
On Sunday, the Chargers lived up to their daily proclamation, cementing themselves as the NFL’s top defense in points allowed while finishing the regular season with a 34-20 win over the Las Vegas Raiders.
Allowing an average of 17.7 points per game, the Chargers (11-6) edged the Philadelphia Eagles, who held the New York Giants to 13 points in Week 18 and permitted 17.8 points per game.
Within a season, GM Joe Hortiz changed Chargers’ DNA: ‘Everybody’s just, like, fighters’
Jim Harbaugh just got done high-fiving all of his players. He saved a special greeting for Joe Hortiz.
In the immediate aftermath of the Chargers clinching their first playoff berth since 2022, the coach wrapped the general manager in a tight, two-armed hug in the locker room.
“Love you!” Harbaugh shouted at Hortiz with both hands on his shoulders. They embraced again.
Harbaugh’s influence has been the headline as the Chargers have tried to ditch their reputation of mediocrity. The eccentric coach would like his players to get the credit for changing the culture.
For three straight weeks, the Chargers have shared emphatic high fives in their celebratory post-game locker room. They sing “For He’s a Jolly Good Fellow.” They shout that “nooo-body” has it better than them.
The Chargers feel as if they’re having too much fun for Saturday’s AFC wild-card playoff game to be the end.
“We’re not ready for this to be our last game,” cornerback Kristian Fulton said. “We want to show that our goal is the Super Bowl. A lot of people probably don’t think we can do it, so we’re just ready to show the world.”
The Chargers (11-6) haven’t won a playoff game since 2018, but have completed the franchise’s best single-season turnaround in two decades. They surged through the end of the regular season with a three-game winning streak to vault from the seventh seed to the fifth, which pitted them against the Houston Texans (10-7).