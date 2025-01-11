Advertisement
Live Chargers vs. Houston Texans

Chargers vs. Texans in wild-card playoffs: Live updates, start time and odds

Justin Herbert and the Chargers look to end their recent postseason woes with a win over the Houston Texans in the AFC wild-card playoffs Saturday afternoon.

By Thuc Nhi NguyenStaff Writer 
Share via
Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert looks to pass against the Baltimore Ravens.
Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
Share via

Texans considered easier playoff opponent for Chargers, but ‘They’ve got playmakers’

Chargers safety Derwin James Jr. (3) tries to motivate teammates before their game against the Raiders.
Chargers safety Derwin James Jr. (3) traditionally breaks team huddles with the mantra to “be the best.”
(John Locher / Associated Press)
By Thuc Nhi Nguyen

LAS VEGAS —  Derwin James Jr. breaks every Chargers huddle with a simple direction.

“Be the best,” the star safety’s teammates respond in unison.

On Sunday, the Chargers lived up to their daily proclamation, cementing themselves as the NFL’s top defense in points allowed while finishing the regular season with a 34-20 win over the Las Vegas Raiders.

Allowing an average of 17.7 points per game, the Chargers (11-6) edged the Philadelphia Eagles, who held the New York Giants to 13 points in Week 18 and permitted 17.8 points per game.

Read the full story
Share via

Within a season, GM Joe Hortiz changed Chargers’ DNA: ‘Everybody’s just, like, fighters’

Chargers GM Joe Hortiz
Chargers first-year general manager Joe Hortiz has had coach Jim Harbaugh behind him from the start.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
By Thuc Nhi Nguyen

Jim Harbaugh just got done high-fiving all of his players. He saved a special greeting for Joe Hortiz.

In the immediate aftermath of the Chargers clinching their first playoff berth since 2022, the coach wrapped the general manager in a tight, two-armed hug in the locker room.

“Love you!” Harbaugh shouted at Hortiz with both hands on his shoulders. They embraced again.

Harbaugh’s influence has been the headline as the Chargers have tried to ditch their reputation of mediocrity. The eccentric coach would like his players to get the credit for changing the culture.

Read the full story
Advertisement
Share via

Chargers vs. Houston Texans: How to watch, predictions and betting odds

Photo illustration previewing the Chargers NFL Wild-Card round playoff game against Houston.
(Photos by Associated Press; Photo illustration / Tim Hubbard)
By Thuc Nhi Nguyen

For three straight weeks, the Chargers have shared emphatic high fives in their celebratory post-game locker room. They sing “For He’s a Jolly Good Fellow.” They shout that “nooo-body” has it better than them.

The Chargers feel as if they’re having too much fun for Saturday’s AFC wild-card playoff game to be the end.

“We’re not ready for this to be our last game,” cornerback Kristian Fulton said. “We want to show that our goal is the Super Bowl. A lot of people probably don’t think we can do it, so we’re just ready to show the world.”

The Chargers (11-6) haven’t won a playoff game since 2018, but have completed the franchise’s best single-season turnaround in two decades. They surged through the end of the regular season with a three-game winning streak to vault from the seventh seed to the fifth, which pitted them against the Houston Texans (10-7).

Read the full story
Advertisement