Clippers' big trade has brought them assets to build for the future, now or this summer

Before teams can win NBA titles, they must first have multiple stars. The Clippers can open enough salary cap room to sign perhaps two players worthy of maximum-salary contracts this summer via free agency. But they didn’t have the flexibility to acquire a top star via trade because they didn’t possess nearly as many roster-building assets — particularly draft picks — to compete with the stockpiles of young players and picks other teams, such as the Lakers and Boston Celtics, have amassed.