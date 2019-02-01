Rams owner Stan Kroenke brought the NFL back to L.A.; maybe a Super Bowl title is next

Kroenke was interviewed in a meeting room at his hotel, along with his son and Demoff. The room was part of a larger presentation area where the franchise was displaying artists’ renderings and a virtual reality tour of its crown jewel, the $3-billion stadium Kroenke is constructing in Inglewood that will be the glistening, state-of-the-art centerpiece of a 290-acre development. The Rams will share the venue with the Chargers.