Clippers hope Patrick Beverley, their on-court heart, is back soon

His voice on the court was missed for the second consecutive game because a right hip pointer kept Patrick Beverley out of action for the Clippers.
He is considered the heart and soul of the Clippers, their engine that makes them go, but he cannot go right now because his body first betrayed Beverley in a game against Minnesota on March 26.
The Clippers have two games left in the regular season, at Golden State Sunday and at Staples Center against the Utah Jazz Monday, and then it’s on to the playoffs next week.
“It’s an injury of concern. It’s not serious,” said Clippers coach Doc Rivers, who mentioned that Beverley participated in the team’s shoot-around Friday. “But it is concerning. He hasn’t played. We don’t know if he’ll play next game either. So, it’s an injury of concern, but nothing that I think is that serious. He will play in the playoffs. I’ll say that.”
When Beverley has been out, the Clippers miss his energy, enthusiasm and ability to hold all his teammates accountable.
“There’s definitely a trend when he’s not on our floor,” Rivers said. “There’s no doubt about that. That’s why I kind of enjoy not having him right now because … Pat’s not going to play 48 minutes and his spirit has to become just our spirit in general. So I think this was a good lesson, good test for us.”
Also, forward Jamychal Green missed the game because his girlfriend is having a baby.