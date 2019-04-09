Doc Rivers had a problem with Patrick Beverley's play, and it led to a turning point for Clippers

For young Clippers such as Thornwell, a second-year guard searching for a foothold in the league, the 30-year-old Beverley can seem like a wise uncle. Beverley has collected plenty of stories and advice during his winding route to becoming an NBA veteran: Drafted in the second round by the Lakers in 2009, he was traded to Miami, waived by the Heat and played in Ukraine, Greece and Russia before earning another chance with Houston in 2013.