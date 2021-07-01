Clippers vs. Suns Game 6: Live updates, analysis and score

What the Clippers must do to force Game 7 against the Suns

Clippers coach Tyronn Lue speaks with his players during a timeout in Game 5 of the Western Conference finals on Monday. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)

We don’t need a pithy introduction to explain why this is the biggest game the Los Angeles Clippers have ever played. Either they win and give themselves a 48-minute chance to advance to the NBA Finals or they lose and the season ends.

While the goodwill from their short-handed effort over the past two weeks has washed off some of the stink of “Clippers curse,” a loss should have people asking “what if” the Clippers could’ve made the most out of some golden chances in the Western Conference Finals.

But a win would at least put that kind of a reckoning on pause. Here are seven things the Clippers need to do if they want to extend their season:

1. Be ready for the pressure

When a team is up 3-1 and loses Game 5, especially the way the Suns lost Game 5, you have to expect they’ll play with a different level of focus and intensity in Game 6. Anyone who was around the Clippers when they blew their 3-1 lead to the Rockets recognized that a stinker in Game 5 was the beginning of the end.

