Clippers vs. Suns Game 6: Live updates, analysis and score

Follow our live coverage as the Clippers try to avoid elimination in the Western Conference finals on Wednesday night against the Phoenix Suns.
What the Clippers must do to force Game 7 against the Suns
We don’t need a pithy introduction to explain why this is the biggest game the Los Angeles Clippers have ever played. Either they win and give themselves a 48-minute chance to advance to the NBA Finals or they lose and the season ends.
While the goodwill from their short-handed effort over the past two weeks has washed off some of the stink of “Clippers curse,” a loss should have people asking “what if” the Clippers could’ve made the most out of some golden chances in the Western Conference Finals.
But a win would at least put that kind of a reckoning on pause. Here are seven things the Clippers need to do if they want to extend their season:
1. Be ready for the pressure
When a team is up 3-1 and loses Game 5, especially the way the Suns lost Game 5, you have to expect they’ll play with a different level of focus and intensity in Game 6. Anyone who was around the Clippers when they blew their 3-1 lead to the Rockets recognized that a stinker in Game 5 was the beginning of the end.
Suns’ Cameron Johnson to miss Game 6
Cameron Johnson is out for Game 6 with a non-COVID illness, the Suns announced.
This is a notable blow for the Suns as they try to end the series. Johnson is averaging 20.5 minutes per game off the bench in the postseason, averaging 8.1 points, 3.1 assists and 45.1% 3-point shooting. In Game 5, Johnson scored 14 points on 5-of-6 shooting with three steals.
His absence could mean more minutes for Torrey Craig or an extended Abdel Nader appearance. Craig has played about 10 minutes a game so far this series, whereas Nader got off the bench for the first time in Game 4. Neither are the same kind of 3-point shooting threat as Johnson.
Ivica Zubac out again for Game 6
The Clippers will again be without Ivica Zubac in Game 6, according to coach Tyronn Lue.
Zubac is out with an sprained right knee ligament, missing his second straight game. The Clippers went small in Game 5, starting Terance Mann in his place with good results. There’s no reason to think they won’t do the same thing tonight.
With Playoff P back, Paul George is proving he shouldn’t be a punchline
Paul George never pretended he hadn’t seen or heard the criticism that followed his first year with the Clippers, but it rarely had moved from the world of social media and been said straight to his face as it was the night of Jan. 3 in Phoenix.
What started with the Clippers forward’s frustration over being fallen on during the fourth quarter quickly led to an argument with Suns guard Devin Booker. Reggie Jackson, one of George’s best friends, wrapped his arms around his teammate to separate them, but it didn’t stop George and Booker from trading words.
The exchange, according to George, had little to do with the play and more with the Clippers’ breakdown in the NBA bubble four months earlier, when George became the symbol of the franchise’s swift transformation from championship contender back to punchline.
“For whatever reason, there’s a lot of chirping and people just living in the past,” George said after the Clippers’ win that night. “Last year was last year. I’m in a new situation, I am in a different mind-set. Any of that hate stuff, you got to ask them. I don’t know where that’s coming from.”
Six months later, on Monday night inside the same arena, it still was coming at him: boos and cries of “Playoff P” — the self-bestowed nickname that has haunted his social media mentions for more than two years — during Game 5 of the Western Conference finals. And just as George delivered the assist on the game-winning three-pointer to beat the Suns in January, he didn’t wilt in the heat of the moment.
With a playoff career-high 41 points, 13 rebounds and six assists, he helped trim Phoenix’s series lead to 3-2 entering Game 6 on Wednesday and joined LeBron James, Patrick Ewing and Wilt Chamberlain as the only players to produce at least 40 points and 10 rebounds while shooting 70% or better and facing elimination, according to Elias Sports.
George appeared exhausted afterward. With Kawhi Leonard missing seven consecutive games, George has played 735 playoff minutes — 130 more than anyone else, and 150 more than his closest teammate.
Reggie Jackson keeps it loose before game, then cuts loose in win
PHOENIX — Phoenix Suns fans were yelling, cursing and giving the middle finger to the cool and calm Reggie Jackson as he wiped his face. Jackson smiled at the unruly fans and offered them a thumbs-up and a shake of his head during the break in action with 4 minutes 17 seconds left in a game in which the Clippers had taken total control at Phoenix Suns Arena.
Jackson had been the perfect running mate for his best friend on the team, Paul George, the 6-foot-2 guard complementing the Clippers’ star forward in so many ways in the decisive fourth quarter of the Clippers’ Game 5 victory in the Western Conference finals Monday night.
Before Jackson had come up big with eight much-needed points in the fourth, and before he finished another stellar game with 23 points, he had been talking trash during the shoot-around.
It was his way of letting teammates know he was going to be ready for the challenge ahead of them that night. It was his way of trying to bring some levity to his teammates when they got more bad news that another teammate, center Ivica Zubac, was out because of a sprained right knee ligament.
When Clippers coach Tyronn Lue was asked about Jackson after the win, he chuckled and smiled before answering.
“Reggie, man, he’s been phenomenal for us all season long,” Lue said. “He loves these moments. He was talking trash all day today — at shoot-around, before the game, after the game. Just keeping the guys’ spirits up.”
Playoff P helps Clippers stay alive in playoffs with 41 points in Game 5 win
PHOENIX — For five weeks, there had been one missing piece to this city’s celebration as its basketball team pushed deeper through its first postseason in a decade.
When the Phoenix Suns closed out the Lakers to win their first-round series, it happened in Los Angeles. Then they swept the Nuggets in Denver. It was why when the Suns entered Game 5 of this Western Conference finals Monday leading this best-of-seven series 3-1, fans twirled orange towels inside Phoenix Suns Arena and yelled until players leaned only inches from one another, straining to hear.
This wasn’t just a chance to witness the Suns’ first Finals berth since 1993. This also was about celebrating a funeral — waiting for the postseason’s most resilient team to finally be killed off.
At halftime, on a stage in the arena’s corner, Alice Cooper gripped a microphone with his black batting gloves and altered the lyrics of one of his trademark songs in hopes of conjuring last rites:
So long Nuggets, goodbye Lakers, bye-bye Clippers, we ain’t finished.
Instead, it was music to the Clippers’ ears, the last three words the soundtrack to a playoff run that isn’t over yet, despite long odds and a shortage of available bodies. Facing their third elimination game of this postseason they are, again, not finished yet.
Clippers have will to survive, find way to beat Suns in Game 5
Steve Ballmer flailing his fists. DeMarcus Cousins flexing his biceps. Reggie Jackson pumping his arms. Paul George barreling, banging, attacking.
A franchise that was once the epitome of failure was again the portrait of fight. A team that should be finished was again just getting started.
The Clippers spent much of their first three decades in Los Angeles being invisible, but now you can’t get rid of them, and will this wild, wondrous run ever end?
That is the question the Phoenix Suns are surely asking themselves today after the Clippers pushed them, dizzied them, and eventually flattened them in a 116-102 victory Monday in Game 5 of the Western Conference finals at Phoenix Suns Arena.
The Clippers were trailing three games to one and facing elimination in a hostile arena filled with chants of, “Beat L.A.” They didn’t blink, and now the only thing that’s been eliminated is doubt that they can pull this off.
The Clippers were tasked with surviving an on-the-brink game without not only their injured superstar Kawhi Leonard, but also without newly-injured big man Ivica Zubac. They made every adjustment, made every big play, and now you wonder if there’s any setback that can stop them.