Clippers extend contracts of guards Landry Shamet, Jerome Robinson

From his very first game with the Clippers, Landry Shamet left a strong impression on his new team.

Just three days after he was acquired by Los Angeles in a midseason trade with Philadelphia, the 6-foot-4 shooting guard made all four of his three-pointers during the fourth quarter to help the Clippers seal a 28-point comeback Feb. 9 in Boston.

Two months later, Shamet drilled a go-ahead three for the Clippers as they rallied to beat Golden State in the second game of their first-round playoff series. As a gift, the team blew up a large, framed picture of the shot and gave it to Shamet.

After such an auspicious start with the Clippers, the team Tuesday acted to keep him around longer by exercising its third-year option on his contract. The 26th pick in the 2018 NBA draft will earn a little more than $2 million during the 2020-21 season.

Advertisement

Shamet, who has averaged 9.2 points per game for his career and shot 42% on three-pointers, earned NBA All-Rookie second-team honors last season.

The Clippers also picked up the third-year option on guard Jerome Robinson’s contract. Robinson, the 13th overall pick in the 2018 draft, will earn $3.7 million next season.

A foot injury during his rookie season led Robinson to play mostly with the team’s G League affiliate in Ontario, where he averaged 18.9 points and 4.2 rebounds. He has averaged 3.2 points on 40% shooting from the field in 36 regular-season NBA games.

UP NEXT

Advertisement

AT UTAH

When: 7 p.m. Wednesday

On the air: TV: Prime/ESPN; Radio: 570

Update: Already 2-0 at home, the Jazz (3-1) continue to make Salt Lake City a difficult place to play. They won 86 home games during the previous three seasons, sixth most in the NBA in that span. Point guard Mike Conley, a key offseason addition following a trade with Memphis, has struggled shooting thus far, making 15% of his three-pointers while shooting 20% from the field. In Utah’s victory at Phoenix on Monday night, he missed all seven of his field-goal attempts and committed five fouls in 20 minutes 10 seconds, the fewest minutes he has played since April 12, 2017.