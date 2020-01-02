Clippers pull away from Pistons with Paul George sidelined in second half

Montrezl Harrell scored 23 points and the Los Angeles Clippers survived without Paul George in the second half to beat the Detroit Pistons 126-112 on Thursday night, winning consecutive games for the first time since Dec. 13.

George didn’t return after halftime because of left hamstring tightness. He finished with 12 points.

Lou Williams added 22 points and Kawhi Leonard had 18 in three quarters for the Clippers, who had alternated wins and losses for nearly three weeks.

Bruce Brown led nine Pistons in double figures with 15 points. Andre Drummond finished with 10 points and 12 rebounds. Detroit has lost four in a row on the road and eight of nine overall.

Trailing by nine, the Clippers took control in the second quarter. They outscored the Pistons 35-20, including runs of 9-0 and 10-0, to take a 69-63 lead into halftime. George made back-to-back three-pointers and Leonard followed with another three-pointer. Seven different Clippers scored in the spurts.

1 / 10 Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard tries to stay in front of Detroit Pistons guard Derrick Rose during the first half. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times) 2 / 10 Clippers center Ivica Zubac, right, battles Detroit Pistons guard Bruce Brown for a rebound during the first half. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times) 3 / 10 Detroit Pistons forward Christian Wood, left, strains to shoot over Clippers center Ivica Zubac during the first half. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times) 4 / 10 Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard, left, shoots over Detroit Pistons forward Sekou Doumbouya during the first half. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times) 5 / 10 Detroit Pistons center Andre Drummond, right, shoots over Clippers center Ivica Zubac during the second half. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times) 6 / 10 Clippers forward JaMychal Green, top, fouls Detroit Pistons guard Bruce Brown during the first half. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times) 7 / 10 Clippers forward Montrezl Harrell, right, is fouled by Detroit Pistons guard Reggie Jackson during the second half. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times) 8 / 10 Detroit Pistons guard Derrick Rose catches his breath during a loss to the Clippers. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times) 9 / 10 Clippers forward Paul George drives to the basket against the Detroit Pistons in the first half. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times) 10 / 10 Clippers forward Montrezl Harrell battles Detroit Pistons forward Christian Wood for a rebound during the second half. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Once George was sidelined, his teammates stepped up. Landry Shamet made consecutive three-pointers that extended the lead to 18 points in the third. Maurice Harkless, who started, Williams and Harrell combined to score 13 of the Clippers’ final 15 points and send them into the fourth leading 106-79.

Detroit scored on consecutive possessions just once in the third.

Harrell and Williams anchored the second unit in the fourth when the starters rested. The Pistons outscored the Clippers 33-20, but they had too big a deficit to overcome.

Highlights from the Clippers’ win over the Detroit Pistons on Thursday.