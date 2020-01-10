Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Clippers

Kawhi Leonard leads Clippers rally during win over Warriors

Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard dunks against Warriors forwards Alen Smailagic (6) and Eric Paschall during the first half of a game Jan. 10, 2020, at Staples Center.
Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard dunks against Warriors forwards Alen Smailagic (6) and Eric Paschall on Friday night at Staples Center.
(Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)
By Andrew GreifStaff Writer 
Jan. 10, 2020
10:10 PM
Share

Kawhi Leonard had a dunk and a blocked shot in the final 1 minute and 16 seconds to help the Clippers preserve a comeback victory over the Golden State Warriors on Friday night at Staples Center.

Leonard finished with 36 points, nine rebounds, five assists and three steals in the 109-100 victory. Patrick Beverley, who finished with 12 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists, sank a three-pointer to seal the win with 30.7 seconds left.

Glenn Robinson III and Omari Spellman each had 17 points to lead the Warriors. Alec Burks contributed 16 point off the bench, although he only made three of 17 shots from the field. He converted all nine of his free throws, though.

Golden State took a 51-48 lead into halftime and pushed their advantage to 10 points, 83-73, entering the fourth quarter.

Advertisement

Lou Williams, who fnished with 21 points, and Montrezl Harrell, who added 11, helped Leonard make the comeback.

Each made a couple of shots to trim the Warriors’ lead, with a Williams three-point play cutting the Clippers deficit to 83-82 with 9:45 left in the fourth quarter.

Harrell then made baskets on back-to-back possession, finishing off a three-point play as well, to take an 87-85 lead with 8:45 remaining in the game. The Clippers never trailed again.

Clippers
Newsletter
Get our daily Sports Report newsletter
Andrew Greif
Follow Us
Andrew Greif is the Clippers beat writer for the Los Angeles Times. He joined The Times after covering college football and sports enterprise at the Oregonian. A University of Oregon graduate, he grew up on the Oregon coast.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement