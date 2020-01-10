Kawhi Leonard leads Clippers rally during win over Warriors

Kawhi Leonard had a dunk and a blocked shot in the final 1 minute and 16 seconds to help the Clippers preserve a comeback victory over the Golden State Warriors on Friday night at Staples Center.

Leonard finished with 36 points, nine rebounds, five assists and three steals in the 109-100 victory. Patrick Beverley, who finished with 12 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists, sank a three-pointer to seal the win with 30.7 seconds left.

Glenn Robinson III and Omari Spellman each had 17 points to lead the Warriors. Alec Burks contributed 16 point off the bench, although he only made three of 17 shots from the field. He converted all nine of his free throws, though.

Golden State took a 51-48 lead into halftime and pushed their advantage to 10 points, 83-73, entering the fourth quarter.

Advertisement

Lou Williams, who fnished with 21 points, and Montrezl Harrell, who added 11, helped Leonard make the comeback.

Each made a couple of shots to trim the Warriors’ lead, with a Williams three-point play cutting the Clippers deficit to 83-82 with 9:45 left in the fourth quarter.

Harrell then made baskets on back-to-back possession, finishing off a three-point play as well, to take an 87-85 lead with 8:45 remaining in the game. The Clippers never trailed again.