Clippers coach Doc Rivers says team is devastated by Kobe Bryant’s death

Tears clinging to his cheeks, Clippers coach Doc Rivers on Sunday called the death of Kobe Bryant “devastating” and mourned that the former Lakers great “had so much more left to do.”

Bryant, 41, and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, were among nine passengers who died in a helicopter crash Sunday morning in the hills above Calabasas.

Across the country, the Clippers received the news less than four hours before they were scheduled to play Orlando. Players warmed up before tipoff but the mood inside Amway Center was solemn. The locker rooms for the Magic and Clippers remained closed before tipoff, at the direction of the NBA.

Orlando coach Steve Clifford, who coached Bryant as a Lakers assistant in 2012-13, called the news “shocking.”

Advertisement

The Times is offering coverage of Kobe Bryant’s death for free today. Please consider a subscription to support our journalism.

Said Rivers: “He just means a lot to me, obviously. He was such a great opponent. It’s what you want in sports. He had that DNA that very few athletes can ever have. The Tiger Woods, the Michael Jordans.”

Rivers coached against Bryant’s Lakers twice in the NBA Finals. Boston defeated the Lakers in 2008. When the teams met two seasons later, Bryant won his fifth NBA championship. Rivers spoke with Bryant a few weeks ago and said they reminisced about their Finals meetings.

“I think everybody right now is a Laker fan,” said Rivers, who paused to collect himself multiple times while speaking about Bryant. “We’re all Lakers today. You feel for that community and Jeanie [Buss] and everyone else. I think people think because you compete against people sometime that you don’t have a relationship with them and don’t like, and I think it’s probably the exact opposite. I think sometime the more you compete the more respect you have for the opponent. I would say that’s the way I felt with Kobe.”

Doc Rivers remembers Kobe Bryant. pic.twitter.com/q6LcIA4ghT — LA Clippers (@LAClippers) January 26, 2020

Clippers guard Lou Williams played with Bryant from 2015-17 and assistant coach Tyronn Lue was a Lakers teammate of Bryant’s during Lue’s first three NBA seasons, from 1998-2001. Forward Kawhi Leonard was “very, very close” with Bryant, Rivers said, adding that forward Paul George was, as well. George has said Bryant was his favorite player growing up in Palmdale.

Advertisement

“I feel for so many people, obviously his family,” Rivers said. “I can’t imagine. … You know, sometimes things don’t make sense and we, there’s times you should feel just … you just feel sad. And this is one of them and you know you have to get through it. We will, we all will, we all have to be strong. We laughed and joked about the ‘mamba mentality.’ We’re all going to need it right now.”

1 / 21 Fans (from left) Alex Fultz, Eddy Rivas and Rene Alfaro gather with others near a makeshift memorial for Kobe Bryant outside Staples Center on Sunday after learning of his death. (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times) 2 / 21 Fans stand near a makeshift memorial for Kobe Bryant outside Staples Center on Sunday after learning of his death in a helicopter crash in Calabasas. (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times) 3 / 21 Fans gather around a makeshift memorial outside Staples Center after learning of Kobe Bryant’s death in a helicopter crash in Calabasas on Sunday. (AFP via Getty Images) 4 / 21 Fans gather around a makeshift memorial outside Staples Center after learning of Kobe Bryant’s death in a helicopter crash in Calabasas on Sunday. (Frederic J. Brown / Getty Images) 5 / 21 Fans stand near a makeshift memorial for Kobe Bryant outside Staples Center on Sunday after learning of his death in a helicopter crash in Calabasas. (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times) 6 / 21 Fans gather around a makeshift memorial outside Staples Center after learning of Kobe Bryant’s death in a helicopter crash in Calabasas on Sunday. (Frederic J. Brown / Getty Images) 7 / 21 A fan in a Kobe Bryant jersey stands outside Staples Center after learning of Kobe Bryant’s death in a helicopter crash in Calabasas on Sunday. (Frederic J. Brown / Getty Images) 8 / 21 Fans gather around a makeshift memorial outside Staples Center after learning of Kobe Bryant’s death in a helicopter crash in Calabasas on Sunday. (Frederic J. Brown / Getty Images) 9 / 21 Fans gather around a makeshift memorial outside Staples Center after learning of Kobe Bryant’s death in a helicopter crash in Calabasas on Sunday. (Frederic J. Brown / Getty Images) 10 / 21 Fans (from left) Alex Fultz, Eddy Rivas and Rene Alfaro gather with others near a makeshift memorial for Kobe Bryant outside Staples Center on Sunday after learning of his death. (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times) 11 / 21 A screen at L.A. Live on Sunday displays an image of Lakers legend Kobe Bryant following his death in a helicopter crash in Calabasas. (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times) 12 / 21 Fans gather near a makeshift memorial for Kobe Bryant outside Staples Center after learning of the Lakers legend’s death Sunday. (Dania Maxwell/Los Angeles Times) 13 / 21 Fans gather near a makeshift memorial for Kobe Bryant outside Staples Center after learning of the Lakers legend’s death Sunday. (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times) 14 / 21 Fans gather near a makeshift memorial for Kobe Bryant outside Staples Center after learning of the Lakers legend’s death Sunday. (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times) 15 / 21 Fans gather near a makeshift memorial for Kobe Bryant outside Staples Center after learning of the Lakers legend’s death Sunday. (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times) 16 / 21 Fans gather near a makeshift memorial for Kobe Bryant outside Staples Center after learning of the Lakers legend’s death Sunday. (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times) 17 / 21 Bryant Hirshman is hugged by his father, Craig, and mother, Elena, near the helicopter crash site in Calabasas that claimed the lives of Kobe Bryant, his daughter, Gianna, and seven others Sunday. (Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times) 18 / 21 People gather on Las Virgenes Road in Calabasas near the site of a helicopter crash that claimed the lives of Kobe Bryant, his daughter, Gianna, and seven others Sunday. (mel melcon/Los Angeles Times) 19 / 21 Jianing Zhang, right, and his girlfriend Cathy Xiao gather with others near the helicopter crash site in Calabasas that claimed the lives of Kobe Bryant, his daughter, Gianna, and seven others Sunday. (Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times) 20 / 21 Amanda Gordon and her husband, Philip, mourn the death of Lakers legend Kobe Bryant near the site of a helicopter crash Calabasas that claimed the lives of the Lakers legend, his daughter, Gianna, and seven others Sunday. (Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times) 21 / 21 A fan contributes to a makeshift memorial for Kobe Bryant underneath his mural on the side of the Shoe Palace on Melrose Avenue in Los Angeles. (Los Angeles Times/ Britny Mejia)

Clippers adviser and Lakers legend Jerry West, who brought Bryant to Los Angeles as general manager via a 1996 trade with Charlotte, said, “The news we’ve all received today is the most devastating news that anyone can imagine. I am so saddened for Kobe’s parents, Vanessa, Natalia, Bianka, Capri, Kobe’s sisters and all of the NBA fans that hold Kobe in their hearts.

“This loss of Kobe, Gianna, and everyone on board, is beyond tragic and incomprehensible. I will love Kobe forever and always cherish the time that I spent with him. I watched him grow from an energetic kid into the man he became, making a difference in so many people’s life. He has left the world a better place, Kobe’s legacy will live forever.”

Bryant played his entire career with the Lakers but in 2004 came close to joining the Clippers as a free agent. The guard met with Clippers officials at a luxury hotel near his Newport Beach home and listened to their pitch.

“Then it’s time for Kobe to excuse himself and go and [former owner] Donald Sterling walks him to the door expressing concern: ‘Is this really going to happen?’” said Ralph Lawler, the team’s longtime play-by-play voice, last summer. Lawler was not present for the meeting but said he discussed what transpired with multiple officials who were.

“Kobe turned to him and — this is an exact quote that I’ve had repeated to me by multiple people — he said, ‘Don’t worry, I’m a Clipper.’ So he walked out the door and [the Clippers] are all high-fiving each other thinking, ‘By God, we’ve done it.’”

In 2016, Bryant recalled that he was attracted to the Clippers because of their young players, high draft pick and the executives’ desire to build a winning organization. But on July 16, one day after the Lakers traded away Shaquille O’Neal, Bryant re-signed with the Lakers on a seven-year contract.

In a statement, Clippers owner Steve Ballmer called Bryant an “icon and institution in this city and this sport” while praising Bryant’s competitiveness and drive.

Advertisement

“Kobe was a singular figure who left an indelible mark on the community and the world,” Ballmer said. “His family, friends, fans and the Lakers organization are in our thoughts and prayers. We will miss him.”