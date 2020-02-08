Clippers get routed by new-look Timberwolves

The Clippers will soon feature a new lineup with the addition of Marcus Morris, but on Saturday night it was the new-look Minnesota Timberwolves who dominated from the start to win 142-115.

Jordan McLaughlin scored a career-high 24 points, Malik Beasley contributed 23 in his Minnesota debut and the Timberwolves snapped a 13-game losing streak.

Kawhi Leonard finished with 29 points on eight-of-17 shooting from the field and Paul George added 21 on eight-of-20 shooting for the Clippers, who had a three-game win streak snapped.

The Clippers were also playing without starting guard Patrick Beverley, who has a sore groin.

Minnesota center Karl-Anthony Towns was one assist shy of a triple-double (22 points, 13 rebounds). McLaughlin, a former USC star, contributed a career-high 11 assists as Minnesota scored its highest point total of the season thanks to a franchise-record 26 three-pointers.

The Timberwolves turned over more than half their roster before Thursday’s trade deadline. Three separate trades Wednesday and Thursday traded seven players and acquired eight.

The most high-profile addition, point guard D’Angelo Russell, did not play. Russell, who was acquired in a trade with Golden State on Thursday, sat out because of a right quad contusion.

Minnesota led 81-59 at halftime thanks in part to 15-of-25 shooting from three-point range. The 81 points were a franchise record for points in a half and the most allowed by the Clippers in a half this season.