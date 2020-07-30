Mistakes bog down Clippers in restart loss to Lakers

For a moment before halftime Thursday night, Clippers guard Patrick Beverley disregarded the social-distance reminders plastered all over the walls of the NBA’s Walt Disney World campus.

Attempting to persuade official Scott Foster that he had not, in fact, hit the arm of Lakers guard Alex Caruso and deserved his third foul, Beverley pleaded his innocence while inching closer and closer, until they were far closer than six feet.

“I hit the ball, man!” Beverley said, his words heard clearly throughout the Arena, the gym’s emptiness no longer filled by a thumping soundtrack. “Oh my God, bro!”

For Beverley and the Clippers, it was not a one-off moment of frustration during a 103-101 loss that, at times, reflected the roster’s lack of continuity ever since it arrived in Florida, three weeks ago.

Playing without the instant offense of bench stars Lou Williams and energy of his running mate Montrezl Harrell, the Clippers appeared in danger of being run off the court while falling behind by 12 points, failing to make a three-pointer and committing 13 fouls during a choppy first quarter.

Their frustration extended until the game’s final play. Paul George was left asking officials for a foul after his go-ahead three-point attempt fired from the top of the arc in the final seconds misfired.

The Clippers’ first of eight seeding games was, indeed, an indication of how far they have to go until they regain their form from March, when they tore into second place in the Western Conference standings behind a finally healthy roster.

“We were short-handed and we made too many mistakes,” coach Doc Rivers said. “It’s a good lesson for your team. You can’t make as many mistakes as we made in one game and be short-handed. If you don’t have a guy you have to execute.”

The Clippers’ bench appeared stiff for stretches of the first half, like they were still getting to know one another after their 15-man roster was down to 10 last week. Meanwhile, the Lakers — whose roster has almost been intact for three weeks — goofed off during warmups with a mock game of football.

But Thursday was also a reminder of how the Clippers’ depth and star power can compensate for the timing and togetherness they have yet to gain.

George scored a team-high 30 points and Kawhi Leonard scored 28, his poor-shooting scrimmages forgotten as he made three three-pointers and got to the free-throw line 13 times.

“I loved the way PG played,” Rivers said.

Even without Williams and Harrell, the Clippers were able to cause the Lakers problems at times by clogging the paint for Anthony Davis and holding LeBron James to 16 points on 6-of-19 shooting. The Lakers were outscored by three points with Davis on the court, and four with James.

George made three three-pointers during the third quarter as the Clippers opened on a 14-1 scoring run.

With 5:23 left in the third quarter, Beverley was flattened to the floor after shooting beyond the three-point arc after baiting Davis into a foul. But Beverley popped back up, a smirk across his face, and made two of his three foul shots for an eight-point Clippers lead.

Beverley’s body language had changed along with the game itself. During a timeout, he whispered into the ear of center Ivica Zubac, causing the 7-footer to smile.

The Clippers’ bench roared when Zubac’s defense against Lakers center JaVale McGee forced a miss later in the quarter and the second unit provided life that was missing in the first half.

Patrick Patterson, rarely used when the Clippers roster was at its healthiest in March, scored only five points but provided stability throughout his 22 minutes.

“We had every opportunity to still win the game and that would have been a sweet win for us for what our guys have gone through,” Rivers said.

Yet their third-quarter revival could not save them because of careless mistakes that served as a cautionary tale, because they were the type that could undo the Clippers even when they return to full strength.