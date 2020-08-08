Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Clippers

Kawhi Leonard will not play for Clippers vs. Trail Blazers

Clippers' Kawhi Leonard (2) makes his way down the cour.
Clippers star Kawhi Leonard controls the ball during a win over the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday.
(Ashley Landis / Associated Press)
By Andrew GreifStaff Writer 
Aug. 8, 2020
6:45 AM
Share
ORLANDO, Fla. — 

Clippers star Kawhi Leonard will not play in his team’s game Saturday against the Portland Trail Blazers, according to a person with knowledge of the situation but not authorized to speak publicly on the matter.

Leonard has not played on consecutive days this season, his first with the Clippers, because of injury management and left knee soreness, the same reasoning cited for Saturday’s absence, as well. The Clippers play Brooklyn on Sunday, and Leonard will play against the Nets, the person said.

By sitting out against the red-hot Trail Blazers, who are pushing for a playoff spot, Leonard will have two days of rest before Sunday’s game and two days of rest after, as well, before the team’s Wednesday matchup against Denver.

Leonard this season has averaged 26.9 points, 7.2 rebounds and 4.9 assists.

Advertisement

Sports

Sign up for Full-Court Text with NBA reporters Dan Woike and Tania Ganguli

Full-Court Text logo.

Sports

Sign up for Full-Court Text with NBA reporters Dan Woike and Tania Ganguli

Receive SMS texts about the Lakers, Clippers and the rest of the NBA and text back with your questions.

Clippers
Andrew Greif

Andrew Greif is the Clippers beat writer for the Los Angeles Times. He joined The Times after covering college football and sports enterprise at the Oregonian. A University of Oregon graduate, he grew up on the Oregon coast.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement