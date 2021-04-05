Clippers sign DeMarcus Cousins to 10-day contract

With their depth at center running low, the Clippers signed former All-Star DeMarcus Cousins to a 10-day contract Monday, people with knowledge of the decision not authorized to speak publicly on the matter confirmed.

The 6-foot-10, 30-year-old center returned from a torn knee ligament suffered in August 2019 to average 9.6 points, 7.6 rebounds and 2.4 assists playing 20 minutes per game this season in Houston. The Rockets waived Cousins in February, after 25 games while guaranteeing his one-year contract, allowing him to find a better fit.

Since a back injury sidelined starting center Serge Ibaka in mid-March, the Clippers’ starters have managed during the 11-game absence because of the strong play of backup center Ivica Zubac, who has averaged 10.5 points, 9.0 rebounds and 1.5 blocked shots while shooting 61.5% since joining the starting lineup.

Behind Zubac, however, the Clippers didn’t have a third big man ready to take his backup minutes with rookie center Daniel Oturu not yet ready for the role. The signing of Cousins — which could be extended to a second 10-day contract — is viewed as an insurance policy in case Ibaka’s injury continues to linger.

In the last 11 games since Zubac and Marcus Morris joined the starters, the Clippers are allowing the second-fewest paint points (41.3), which is six fewer points and 14 spots better than their overall season averages. Even with NBA All-Defensive guard Patrick Beverley sidelined, the Clippers have improved to fifth in defensive rating since the All-Star break.

Could Zubac hold onto the starting job when Ibaka returns? Coach Tyronn Lue said last week he wasn’t sure how he would eventually reintegrate Ibaka into the rotation.

“Our communication is getting better and Big Zu has been really good for us at that rim and when guys get beat, he’s done a tremendous job of staying vertical and contesting everything, man,” said forward Marcus Morris, who joined the starters at the same time as Zubac. “We’re just flying around, I think going into the All-Star break, when we came out of it, we knew that we need to up our standards and continue to go forward and I think we’ve done a great job of it.”

Cousins was required to clear the NBA’s coronavirus testing protocol to be considered for a contract. That happened Monday, the same day the Clippers were required to sign a 14th player to meet the league’s minimum roster requirement. Cousins joins a locker room with former Kentucky teammate Patrick Patterson, a forward who received some of the backup center minutes, and point guard Rajon Rondo, with whom Cousins had played in Sacramento and New Orleans.