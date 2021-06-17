What to expect at Clippers-Jazz Game 6 with capacity crowd at Staples Center

The Clippers on Friday can accomplish something never done in franchise history, in front of a home crowd not seen in 15 months.

A win in Game 6 against top-seeded Utah would clinch their first appearance in the conference finals. The game will be played in front of a Staples Center crowd whose capacity is no longer restricted after statewide COVID-19 regulations were lifted Tuesday. The arena had hosted a maximum of 8,000 spectators for Game 4 on Monday; full capacity is closer to 19,000.

Those in attendance must still abide by arena protocols. In an email to fans, the Clippers said spectators are required to attest to being either fully vaccinated — with their last shot of either the Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines coming at least two weeks before — or attest to a negative PCR or antigen test taken within 72 hours.

In addition, those accompanying children 2 or older must attest to a negative COVID-19 test within the previous 72 hours.

Other restrictions:

—Bags larger than 5 inches by 9 inches by one inch are not allowed.

—Those sitting courtside must provide proof of vaccination in addition to proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken within the previous 48 hours.

—Food and beverage service for courtside ticket-holders will not be offered but fans in the rest of the arena can eat and drink at their seats.

—Tickets remain fully digital, with no cash accepted inside the arena.