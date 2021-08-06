Clippers agree to deal with forward Justise Winslow

Justise Winslow, a former NBA draft lottery pick whose career has been diminished by injuries, has agreed to join the Clippers on a two-year contract, according to a person not authorized to speak publicly on the matter.

Winslow began his career in Miami, which selected him 10th overall in 2015 out of Duke and where he overlapped with top Clippers assistant Dan Craig.

After earning All-Rookie honors, the 6-foot-6, 222-pound Winslow’s most prolific season was his fourth: a career-high 12.6 points and 4.3 assists, plus 5.4 rebounds while making 37% of nearly four three-pointers per game.

He only played 11 games during the 2019-20 season because of back injuries and a concussion, and was traded to Memphis in February 2020. He couldn’t realize his vast potential with the Grizzlies either after he injured his hip in a practice during the lead-up to the league’s restart near Orlando, Fla.

He underwent hip replacement surgery and didn’t play in an NBA game again until February of last season, when he would appear in 26 games with the Grizzlies.

Winslow, 25, is anticipated to provide the Clippers more depth at wing once he officially joins. Teams were required to wait until Friday at 12:01 p.m. PDT before officially signing their free agents.