Clippers sign Terance Mann to two-year contract extension

Terance Mann’s breakout second season with the Clippers has earned the former second-round draftpick a significant raise.

On top of exercising their $1.9-million team option for the 2022-23 season on Mann, the Clippers on Tuesday signed the wing to a two-year contract extension, according to two people with knowledge of the deal.

The extension is worth $22 million overall, one of the people said. It begins in 2023-24, when Mann will receive $10.5 million; the following season, his salary rises to $11.4 million.

The deal provides Mann additional security and the Clippers are hoping it will save them money down the road, both on taxes and what he could have earned as a future free agent if he keeps improving at his current rate. Having dropped to 48th overall in the 2019 draft in part because of his inconsistent shooting, Mann improved his three-point accuracy seven percentage points, to 41%, last season.

“If you had known he would shoot 41% in his second season, how high would he have gone, top 20?” one league scout recently remarked.

Mann also recently signed a shoe deal with Anta after hearing offers from Li-Ning and New Balance among others, he said earlier this month.

“My life has dramatically changed in the last three months for sure,” Mann said. “Just obviously after the playoffs was huge recognition everywhere I go. And I thought it wasn’t that bad until I decided to go into different cities and every city I’m in it’s just like, everybody. Yeah, it definitely has changed.”