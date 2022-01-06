Advertisement
Clippers

Xavier Moon is the latest Clippers player to enter COVID protocols

Clippers guard Xavier Moon gestures during a game against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Jan. 3.
(Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)
By Andrew GreifStaff Writer 
Reserve point guard Xavier Moon is the latest Clippers player to enter the NBA’s health and safety protocols.

Moon won’t be available for Thursday’s game against the Suns. He signed a second 10-day contract with the team Tuesday. Moon, 27, scored 13 points, with four rebounds, four assists and four steals Monday in a loss to Minnesota and afterward called his first NBA call-up a “dream come true.”

The Clippers (19-19) did receive good news Thursday: Nicolas Batum will be available to play after missing his last five with a sprained ankle, coach Tyronn Lue said at shootaround. Brandon Boston Jr., who hasn’t played since Dec. 27 because of health and safety protocols, also could make his return. Lue expressed optimism Wednesday that Boston could play, and the rookie wing took part in shootaround Thursday morning in Footprint Center.

Moon is the third Clippers player currently in the league’s COVID-related health and safety protocols, joining center Ivica Zubac and guard Luke Kennard. There is a possibility that both Zubac and Kennard could return within the coming days, with the Clippers playing both Saturday against Memphis and Sunday against Atlanta.

