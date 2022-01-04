Clippers sign Xavier Moon to second 10-day contract under NBA hardship allowance

With Xavier Moon’s 10-day contract nearly expired Monday, acting Clippers coach Brian Shaw said that Moon, a 27-year-old point guard who played in Canada and the G League before earning his first NBA call-up, “belongs in this league.”

He’ll be staying in it at least 10 days longer.

The Clippers signed Moon to a second 10-day contract Tuesday under the NBA hardship allowance. The rule was relaxed last month to allow teams to replace players in the league’s COVID-related health and safety protocols with an equal number of replacements on 10-day contracts. Moon, a 6-foot-2 guard, appeared in four games during his first stint, playing 67 minutes.

“It’s been a dream come true,” Moon said after the Clippers’ 122-104 loss to Minnesota. “It’s something I’ve been working toward since I was small, so just to get this opportunity is huge for me, it’s huge for my family getting to watch me on TV after playing overseas these last, like, four years.”

The Clippers (19-19) signed Moon because their second unit was woefully short of guards who could help organize the offense.

“He has a good feel for the game, and I think you saw that [Monday],” Shaw said. “He plays hard, he gets off the ball at the right time and he competes, so it’s just a matter of finding the right fit for him, but I do believe he belongs on an NBA roster.”

The Clippers also have wing James Ennis III and forward Wenyen Gabriel signed to 10-day contracts. Ennis’ contract is set to expire Friday and Gabriel’s on Sunday.