Clippers put on defensive effort in win over Hornets

Day after day this season, Charlotte residents have streamed into the Spectrum Center to ooh and ahh at the LaMelo Show. The Hornets’ second-year point guard has led a talented troupe with a tantalizing bag of tricks — firing three-pointers from well past the arc, tossing up between-the-legs alley-oops, firing extravagant no-look passes.

The hometown circus, however, was shut down Sunday. A gritty Clippers team marched in, aware the Hornets would look to freewheel opportunities in transition, and held Charlotte to 33% shooting from the floor en route to a 115-90 drubbing.

“They fly up the court, and that’s something we’ve been struggling with,” coach Tyronn Lue said pregame. “Just got to take away their easy baskets.”

The Clippers largely eliminated opportunities for takeoff in this game, thanks to dogged defense in transition that hustled back for deflections and to, quite literally, stop the Ball.

Advertisement

In the midst of one Clippers run in the second quarter, Ball went into a complex dance routine one-on-one against forward Justise Winslow. In and out he dribbled between his legs, jerking side-to-side until he finally got an inch of space and extended to the rim for a finish — but Winslow spiked his layup attempt into the stands, getting in the young star’s face and smirking for a moment.

The moment was emblematic of a strong defensive team effort. The Chino Hills native tried his fair share of theatrics in this game — tossing an inbounds pass behind his back in the first half, trying an off-the-backboard lob, pulling deep threes early in the clock — and still shone with a double-double. But Los Angeles held Ball to 8-of-19 shooting and 1-of-6 from deep, rarely letting him find a rhythm that has so often electrified the Hornets this season.

Despite the effort, the Clippers danced around the Hornets for much of the first three quarters, unable to land a punch strong enough to open a large lead.

That was, until coach Tyronn Lue subbed in a unit that has shone across this road trip at the end of the third.

Up just a point with a minute left, an Isiah Hartenstein-Brandon Boston-Eric Bledsoe-Justise Winslow-Amir Coffey combination went to work, starting with a Hartenstein rifle pass to the corner that led to a Boston Jr. flush. After Hartenstein met dynamic forward Miles Bridges at the rim to ward off a layup attempt, Kennard galloped downcourt and stepped back smoothly for a clean three-pointer. Coffey followed with a layup to close out the quarter, and suddenly the Clippers were rolling with an eight-point lead.

After months of having to glue together scrapbook lineups, Lue finally has a near-full rotation to tinker with. It’s been a godsend on this road trip, particularly as bench mainstays like Winslow and Kennard are peaking at the right time.

“Getting Luke back to where he was before he got COVID, getting Isaiah back from being out with that ankle injury … Justise’s been phenomenal as well,” Lue said before the game. “Justise is just pushing the basketball, attacking, getting to the basket, and making the right play too.”

When they signed Winslow in the offseason, the Clippers were looking for a bargain, hoping a player coming off a hip replacement and a year where he’d shot 35% from the floor could rediscover some of the point-forward magic that once made him an up-and-coming bright spot on the Miami Heat.

He’s starting to rediscover that magic, all right — but in a slightly different role. Winslow’s beginning to thrive as a small-ball, point-center-type for Tyronn Lue, the 6-foot-6 bruiser snatching rebounds and careening downcourt like a runaway bowling ball to set up his teammates for transition buckets.

He had perhaps his best game of the season against the Hornets, tallying 13 points and a career-tying three blocks. As the Clippers opened up a massive fourth-quarter surge, Winslow was at the center, bullying his way into the lane for a bevy of floaters.

After an up-and-down stretch, rookie Boston Jr. shone, tying Reggie Jackson with 19 points as the Clippers’ leading scorer. Kennard added 14 points and three threes to continue a flame-throwing run from beyond the arc, even chipping in with a surprising 10 rebounds.

A long week and a half of hotels and napping on airplanes is almost over for the Clippers, with just one more opponent in the Indiana Pacers standing in their way Monday before a return to Los Angeles.

Evans reported from Los Angeles.