Clippers blow late 10-point lead and fall to Timberwolves

Patrick Beverley flung the ball skyward as time expired, stripped off his white Minnesota jersey and leapt atop the scorer’s table inside Target Center, basking as a crescendo of cheers overtook him.

Teammate Anthony Edwards, the player who had never played beyond the regular season in his young career but looked like a playoff-tested veteran Tuesday, sprinted toward a corner of the court and slapped hands, then found the team’s soon-to-be owner, Alex Rodriguez.

Dogged by foul trouble, their grasp loosening as the Clippers grew their lead to 10 points, the Timberwolves exploited every fourth-quarter chance to advance to only their second postseason series since 2004.

After Tuesday’s 109-104 loss at Target Center in the play-in tournament, Clippers now have just one chance to extend their season.

Edwards scored 30 points and the Clippers offense bogged down to close each half in scoring just 20 fourth-quarter points, speeding their stunning collapse even after Minnesota star Karl-Anthony Towns fouled out.

Paul George scored 34 points but to advance to a first-round series against top-seeded Phoenix, the Clippers must now beat the winner of New Orleans and San Antonio on Friday in Los Angeles.

Timberwolves guard Patrick Beverley looks at his hands after a foul call against the Clippers during the first quarter Tuesday night in Minneapolis. (Andy Clayton-King / Associated Press)

Meanwhile Beverley, their former teammate traded away in August, willed the Timberwolves to an emotional, cathartic win for a postseason-starved franchise.

Timberwolves center Karl Anthony Towns missed his first seven shots, didn’t shoot free throws until four minutes remained until halftime and was called for four first-half fouls.

Yet when the Clippers’ own troubles lingered, so too did the Timberwolves. There were the Clippers’ nine first-half turnovers. A needless technical foul drawn by Marcus Morris Sr. George made two of his first 10 shots. And Russell’s five second-quarter baskets were as many as the Clippers.

Towns fouled out with 7:34 to play and the Clippers leading by seven, gripping his jersey at his hips. Where he once pleaded aloud toward fans during his earlier foul trouble, he now avoided eye contact standing behind a wall of teammates. The Timberwolves weren’t buried. They were emboldened, a 16-2 run pushing them ahead 99-95 with four minutes to play after an Edwards dunk left fans already standing in both levels twirling free giveaway towels above their heads.

They were still waving with 30 seconds to play as Jackson moved his goggles to his forehead, George gripped his shorts at his knees and Beverley sank a free throw to push their lead to six.

The celebration was on in Minnesota. The crunch is now on the Clippers.