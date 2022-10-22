Paul George’s 40-point game powers Clippers to victory over Kings

Paul George scored 40 points to help the Clippers hold off the Sacramento Kings with a 111-109 victory Saturday night.

Sacramento went on an 11-4 run to cut the game to 109-106 before George missed a step-back three and Nicolas Batum secured an offensive rebound. Norman Powell knocked down both free throws and De’Aaron Fox hit a shot at the buzzer for the margin.

The Clippers (2-0) were missing Kawhi Leonard and new acquisition John Wall. Both players didn’t play because of knee injury management. They traveled with the team to Sacramento and worked out pregame.

Leonard played 21 minutes on Thursday in his first game since he tore a ligament in his right knee in a playoff game in June 2021. Wall appeared in his first NBA game in 18 months after sitting out last season in Houston. Both are expected to play in the Clippers home opener Sunday.

Reggie Jackson had 14 points. Ivan Zubac had 10 points and eight rebounds.

Clippers guard Reggie Jackson (1) passes the ball around Sacramento Kings forwards Domantas Sabonis, left, and Keegan Murray during the first quarter Saturday. (Randall Benton / Associated Press)

Fox had 36 points and rookie Keegan Murray added 19 in his first NBA game.

Kevin Huerter had 18 pointsm hitting five 3-pointers. Domantas Sabonis added 11 points, eight rebounds and six assists.

Mike Brown is still seeking his first win as Kings head coach.