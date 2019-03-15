Clayton Kershaw likely will not start opening day for Dodgers

For the last few weeks, since Clayton Kershaw’s shoulder started barking and he stopped throwing, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts has declined to dismiss the possibility of the left-hander starting on opening day. He still hasn’t. But on Friday, with less than two weeks until the Dodgers begin the season, Roberts acknowledged the obvious.
“It’s unlikely,” Robert said. “Unlikely is fair. But I don’t want to close the door, but it’s more, obviously, when you look at the calendar, it’s more unlikely.”
Kershaw has been the Dodgers’ opening-day starter the last eight seasons. In mid-February, before Kershaw was advised to stop throwing, Roberts announced he would start the game for the ninth consecutive season. Less than a week later, Kershaw stopped throwing.
Kershaw has thrown two bullpen sessions and is scheduled to throw a third Monday. He didn’t throw any breaking pitches in the first two, but is expected to throw some in his next session.