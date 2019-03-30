Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw making progress in returning to the mound

Roberts spoke as Kershaw played catch in left field before the Dodgers played their second game of the season against the Arizona Diamondbacks, a day after the Dodgers ace watched someone else start on opening day for the first time since 2010. Kershaw began the season on the 10-day injured list with left shoulder inflammation, retroactive to March 25. It is the first time Kershaw wasn’t on the Dodgers’ opening-day roster since 2008.