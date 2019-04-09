Clayton Kershaw on track to make Dodgers season debut on Sunday or Monday

Cody Bellinger was recognized for his blistering start to the season Monday when he was named the National League player of the week. Bellinger, 23, went 10 for 24 with three home runs and 10 runs batted in over six games. He led the majors with seven home runs and 18 RBIs entering Monday. He is the second player in history to compile at least that many home runs and RBIs in his team’s first 10 games. Willie Mays was the first in 1964.