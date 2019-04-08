Dodgers' offense is off to a hot start and the numbers back it up

A plastic trident sat at Cody Bellinger’s locker in the visiting team’s clubhouse at Coors Field on Sunday night. The five-pronged spear, provided by Justin Turner for a new celebratory tradition, has been given to the team’s player of the game in recent victories — as voted by his peers. Bellinger was Sunday’s winner after going three for six with a home run, a double, a single, and a walk. The trident belonged to Alex Verdugo on Saturday after he homered and tripled. Max Muncy claimed it Friday after falling a double short of the cycle.