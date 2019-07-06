Dodger Stadium was rocking during 6.9 earthquake that shook Southern California

The ground started shaking at Dodger Stadium in the bottom of the fourth inning Friday night at around 8:21 p.m. Within a few seconds, the thousands in attendance realized what was happening. It was another earthquake, the second in the region in two days. A few people fled from their seats, but most stayed put as the ballpark shook for nearly a minute.
On the field, Enrique Hernandez was in the batter’s box facing San Diego Padres left-hander Eric Lauer. The game proceeded as normal. Lauer threw three pitches through the temblors, which were apparent during the broadcast as the cameras quivered for the quake’s duration.
The first was a ball and Hernandez took the second for a strike. Hernandez fouled the third down the third-base line before stepping away, briefly pausing the game. After a moment, he was back at the plate. He fouled off the next two pitches. He flied out to left field to conclude the at-bat and the inning with the Dodgers trailing 2-1.