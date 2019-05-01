Dodgers will know more about A.J. Pollock's elbow injury after examination

“A lot of things go through your head,” said the left-handed-hitting Beaty, who batted .277 (23 for 83) with two homers and 10 RBIs in 22 triple-A games. “Your heart rate spikes. I was thinking about all the work I’ve put in throughout my life in baseball, the countless hours at the field with my dad throwing batting practice. There are so many thoughts and emotions, it’s hard to put into words.”