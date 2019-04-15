Dodgers rookie Alex Verdugo again produces big hits in win

The Dodgers game plan, Verdugo later explained, was to wait out the veteran pitcher. Chacin, Verdugo said, wants to induce swings on pitches out of the strike zone. So Verdugo practiced patience. He took one strike on the outside corner before Chacin tried getting him to hack at three pitches further off the plate. Verdugo didn’t swing at any, bringing the count to 3 and 1. The next pitch, a 90-mph fastball, caught the outer half of the plate, and Verdugo cracked a groundball up the middle. Two runs scored and the Dodgers seized a lead they didn’t relinquish.