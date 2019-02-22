Dodgers outfielder Alex Verdugo has little else to prove in minor leagues

A two-way talent in high school — some talent evaluators believed his future was brighter on the mound — Verdugo has produced at each minor-league level since the Dodgers drafted him in the second round in 2014. Last season, he batted .329 with an .863 on-base-plus-slugging percentage in 91 games with triple-A Oklahoma City. In 2017, he hit .314 with 13 home runs with an .825 OPS in 117 games in Oklahoma City. He broke into the majors that season as a September call-up, playing in 15 games; he appeared in 37 in 2018.