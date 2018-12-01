Dodgers tender contracts to 10 players

The Dodgers tendered contracts to 10 arbitration-eligible players and non-tendered switch pitcher Pat Venditte on Friday.
Among the 10 players tendered contracts was left-hander Tony Cingrani, who agreed to a one-year deal worth a guaranteed $2.65 million, according to a person with knowledge of the situation. It’ll be a raise from the $2.3 million Cingrani, 29, made during an injury-marred 2018 season, in which Cingrani posted a 4.76 ERA in 30 relief appearances. He pitched in just two games after early June.
The other players tendered contracts were Yasiel Puig, Alex Wood, Joc Pederson, Chris Taylor, Corey Seager, Enrique Hernandez, Pedro Baez, Yimi Garcia and Josh Fields. Venditte was designated for assignment on Wednesday to create a spot on the 40-man roster after Los Angeles acquired Adam McCreery from the Atlanta Braves.
The Dodgers designated Tom Koehler, Erik Goeddel, and Zac Rosscup — three other arbitration-eligible players — for assignment last week.