Dodgers tender contracts to 10 players

Among the 10 players tendered contracts was left-hander Tony Cingrani, who agreed to a one-year deal worth a guaranteed $2.65 million, according to a person with knowledge of the situation. It’ll be a raise from the $2.3 million Cingrani, 29, made during an injury-marred 2018 season, in which Cingrani posted a 4.76 ERA in 30 relief appearances. He pitched in just two games after early June.