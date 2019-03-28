Dodgers hit record eight home runs to power past Diamondbacks on opening day

The typical extravagant opening day ceremonies followed. But there were differences. Kershaw wasn’t in the bullpen warming up to pitch when he was announced during introductions. Instead, he jogged out from the dugout when his name was called to thunderous applause, though the next roar, for Walker Buehler, beat it by a few decibels. Kershaw’s streak of opening day starts for the Dodgers officially ended at eight moments later.