Dodgers Dugout: Catching up on spring training news

Hi, and welcome to another edition of Dodgers Dugout. My name is Houston Mitchell and, hey, the season is almost here.
Spring training update
Spring training is here, but there hasn’t been a lot happening. The first full squad workout is today and the first game is Saturday against the Chicago White Sox. But a few things have happened that are worth mentioning:
--Clayton Kershaw arrived at camp looking slimmer and spent much of the offseason trying to add some extra oomph to his fastball. Last season, his fastball and slider were virtually the same speed, which allowed batters to tee off on him at times, as he finished with his highest ERA since 2010 and highest FIP since his rookie season. He also has adjusted his workout routine somewhat to help his back.
--Kenley Jansen also arrived in camp looking slimmer. He has lost about 25 pounds after adjusting his diet.
--Justin Turner doesn’t think there will be any letdown this season after losing in the World Series (again), saying, “When you get that close two years in a row, it borderline drives you insane. You’re just psychotic about trying to finish it. So, the drive is even greater than it was last year.”
Let's hope the rest of the team thinks the same way.
--Andrew Toles is not in camp as he deals with a personal matter. “We'll get Andrew here when things work out; he works through some personal things,” Dave Roberts said. “He has our full support, certainly.”
--Corey Seager is still expected to be ready for opening day. However, he has not taken live batting practice or made a full throw from shortstop.
--For those of you who get SportsNet LA, they will televise spring training games every Saturday and Sunday and all three of the exhibition games against the Angels from March 24-26.
--Also, KTLA will televise 10 Dodger games during the season. They are:
Tue. April 2, vs. San Francisco, 7 p.m.
Fri. April 12, vs. Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
Thur. April 18, at Milwaukee, 5 p.m.
Wed. April 24, at Chicago Cubs, 5 p.m.
Sat. April 27, vs. Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.
Sat. May 11, vs. Washington, 6 p.m.
Mon. May 27, vs. New York Mets, 5 p.m.
Thur. May 30, vs. New York Mets, 6:30 p.m.
Sat. June 1, vs. Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Sat. June 15, vs. Chicago Cubs, 6 p.m.
All-time 40-man roster
We received 12,368 ballots for relievers, asking you to vote for four. Here are the results:
Kenley Jansen, named on 94.8% of ballots
Eric Gagne, 85.5%
Ron Perranoski, 77%
Mike Marshall, 31.8%
Just missed the cut
Jim Brewer, 28.5%
Clem Labine, 20.4%
Larry Sherry, 17.7%
Takashi Saito, 10%
Jeff Shaw, 6.4%
Charlie Hough, 5.9%
Steve Howe, 5.4%
Jay Howell, 4.4%
Todd Worrell, 2.9%
Hugh Casey, 2.6%
Jonathon Broxton, 2.5%
Ed Roebuck, 2.2%
Tom Niedenfuer, 2%
The 40-man roster so far:
Catchers
Roy Campanella
Mike Piazza
Mike Scioscia
Infielders
Adrian Beltre
Ron Cey
Steve Garvey
Jim Gilliam
Gil Hodges
Davey Lopes
Wes Parker
Pee Wee Reese
Jackie Robinson
Bill Russell
Justin Turner
Maury Wills
Outfielders
Dusty Baker
Tommy Davis
Willie Davis
Andre Ethier
Carl Furillo
Kirk Gibson
Pedro Guerrero
Matt Kemp
Reggie Smith
Duke Snider
Zack Wheat
Pitchers
Don Drysdale
Carl Erskine
Eric Gagne
Orel Hershiser
Burt Hooton
Kenley Jansen
Tommy John
Clayton Kershaw
Sandy Koufax
Mike Marshall
Don Newcombe
Ron Perranoski
Johnny Podres
Don Sutton
Fernando Valenzuela
Dazzy Vance
Bob Welch
Who are you going to cut?
Hey, that leaves us with 43 players on our 40-man roster. What to do? Well, we are going to have to cut three players. I have put together a poll listing the last qualifier at each position (for starting pitchers, the last two at each position). You have to vote for the three people you would like to cut from the team. Then our 40-man roster will be complete, except for a manager, which we will get to next week.So, what are you waiting for? Go vote by clicking here or by emailing me the three people you want to cut from the team from this list:
Adrian Beltre
Andre Ethier
Kirk Gibson
Jim Gilliam
Pedro Guerrero
Burt Hooton
Tommy John
Matt Kemp
Mike Marshall
Wes Parker
Johnny Podres
Bill Russell
Mike Scioscia
Bob Welch
Zack Wheat
Coming up
Feb. 26: Managers
And finally
Dave Roberts previews the 2019 Dodgers. Watch it here.
Have a comment or something you'd like to see in a future Dodgers newsletter? Email me and follow me on Twitter: @latimeshouston.