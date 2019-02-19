Advertisement

Dodgers Dugout: Catching up on spring training news

Feb 19, 2019 | 8:00 AM
Clayton Kershaw (Morry Gash / Associated Press)

Hi, and welcome to another edition of Dodgers Dugout. My name is Houston Mitchell and, hey, the season is almost here.

Spring training update

Spring training is here, but there hasn’t been a lot happening. The first full squad workout is today and the first game is Saturday against the Chicago White Sox. But a few things have happened that are worth mentioning:

--Clayton Kershaw arrived at camp looking slimmer and spent much of the offseason trying to add some extra oomph to his fastball. Last season, his fastball and slider were virtually the same speed, which allowed batters to tee off on him at times, as he finished with his highest ERA since 2010 and highest FIP since his rookie season. He also has adjusted his workout routine somewhat to help his back.

--Kenley Jansen also arrived in camp looking slimmer. He has lost about 25 pounds after adjusting his diet.

--Justin Turner doesn’t think there will be any letdown this season after losing in the World Series (again), saying, “When you get that close two years in a row, it borderline drives you insane. You’re just psychotic about trying to finish it. So, the drive is even greater than it was last year.”

Let's hope the rest of the team thinks the same way.

--Andrew Toles is not in camp as he deals with a personal matter. “We'll get Andrew here when things work out; he works through some personal things,” Dave Roberts said. “He has our full support, certainly.”

--Corey Seager is still expected to be ready for opening day. However, he has not taken live batting practice or made a full throw from shortstop.

--For those of you who get SportsNet LA, they will televise spring training games every Saturday and Sunday and all three of the exhibition games against the Angels from March 24-26.

--Also, KTLA will televise 10 Dodger games during the season. They are:

Tue. April 2, vs. San Francisco, 7 p.m.

Fri. April 12, vs. Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Thur. April 18, at Milwaukee, 5 p.m.

Wed. April 24, at Chicago Cubs, 5 p.m.

Sat. April 27, vs. Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.

Sat. May 11, vs. Washington, 6 p.m.

Mon. May 27, vs. New York Mets, 5 p.m.

Thur. May 30, vs. New York Mets, 6:30 p.m.

Sat. June 1, vs. Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Sat. June 15, vs. Chicago Cubs, 6 p.m.

All-time 40-man roster

We received 12,368 ballots for relievers, asking you to vote for four. Here are the results:

Kenley Jansen, named on 94.8% of ballots

Eric Gagne, 85.5%

Ron Perranoski, 77%

Mike Marshall, 31.8%

Just missed the cut

Jim Brewer, 28.5%

Clem Labine, 20.4%

Larry Sherry, 17.7%

Takashi Saito, 10%

Jeff Shaw, 6.4%

Charlie Hough, 5.9%

Steve Howe, 5.4%

Jay Howell, 4.4%

Todd Worrell, 2.9%

Hugh Casey, 2.6%

Jonathon Broxton, 2.5%

Ed Roebuck, 2.2%

Tom Niedenfuer, 2%

The 40-man roster so far:

Catchers

Roy Campanella

Mike Piazza

Mike Scioscia

Infielders

Adrian Beltre

Ron Cey

Steve Garvey

Jim Gilliam

Gil Hodges

Davey Lopes

Wes Parker

Pee Wee Reese

Jackie Robinson

Bill Russell

Justin Turner

Maury Wills

Outfielders

Dusty Baker

Tommy Davis

Willie Davis

Andre Ethier

Carl Furillo

Kirk Gibson

Pedro Guerrero

Matt Kemp

Reggie Smith

Duke Snider

Zack Wheat

Pitchers

Don Drysdale

Carl Erskine

Eric Gagne

Orel Hershiser

Burt Hooton

Kenley Jansen

Tommy John

Clayton Kershaw

Sandy Koufax

Mike Marshall

Don Newcombe

Ron Perranoski

Johnny Podres

Don Sutton

Fernando Valenzuela

Dazzy Vance

Bob Welch

Who are you going to cut?

Hey, that leaves us with 43 players on our 40-man roster. What to do? Well, we are going to have to cut three players. I have put together a poll listing the last qualifier at each position (for starting pitchers, the last two at each position). You have to vote for the three people you would like to cut from the team. Then our 40-man roster will be complete, except for a manager, which we will get to next week.So, what are you waiting for? Go vote by clicking here or by emailing me the three people you want to cut from the team from this list:

Adrian Beltre

Andre Ethier

Kirk Gibson

Jim Gilliam

Pedro Guerrero

Burt Hooton

Tommy John

Matt Kemp

Mike Marshall

Wes Parker

Johnny Podres

Bill Russell

Mike Scioscia

Bob Welch

Zack Wheat

Coming up

Feb. 26: Managers

And finally

Dave Roberts previews the 2019 Dodgers. Watch it here.

Have a comment or something you'd like to see in a future Dodgers newsletter? Email me and follow me on Twitter: @latimeshouston.

