Dodgers Dugout: Who can the Dodgers acquire to bolster the bullpen?

Shane Greene, Detroit: A right-hander, Greene has a one-year, $4-million deal. He has had four horrible seasons, but seems to have discovered something this season, with an 0.90 ERA in 30 innings. However, his FIP is 3.48, so he appears to be having some good luck. (What is FIP? FIP is similar to ERA, but it focuses solely on the events a pitcher has the most control over -- strikeouts, unintentional walks, hit-by-pitches and home runs. It entirely removes results on balls hit into the field of play. For example: If a pitcher has surrendered a high average on balls in play, his FIP will likely be lower than his ERA. Balls in play are not part of the FIP equation because a pitcher is believed to have limited control over their outcome. Because FIP is limited to the events a pitcher has the most control over, it's arguably a better tool than ERA for evaluating a pitcher's effectiveness. It's also useful for predicting a pitcher's future results, because a pitcher has little control over what happens once the ball is put in play behind him.)