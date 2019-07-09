Dodgers Dugout: Joc Pederson and the home run derby myth

Also keep in mind that most players are selected to compete in the derby because they are having a monstrous first half. Mike Trout, the best player in baseball for the last six seasons, has a career OPS+ of 176, making him the active leader. (OPS+ compares hitters to the league average. An average hitter will have an OPS+ of 100. Trout's 174 means he is 76% better than the average hitter over the same time.) Only two active players have a career OPS+ of at least 150 and only 34 players in history have a career OPS+ of at least 150 (minimum 3,000 plate appearances). Trout, by the way, is fifth all time, behind Babe Ruth (206), Ted Williams (190), Barry Bonds (182) and Lou Gehrig (179).