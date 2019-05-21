Dodgers Dugout: Kenley Jansen loves his cutter

If you wanted to pit an all-time L.A. Dodgers team against an all-time Angels team, how would you pick the players? One way is by using the Wins Above Replacement stat, or WAR. This stat attempts to answer the question, “If this player got injured and their team had to replace them with a freely available minor leaguer, how much value would the team be losing?” That value is expressed in a numerical format, with a WAR of 6.0 or higher in a season being an MVP caliber player and anything between 0-2 being a role player. If we add up a player’s WAR each season, we get their career WAR. We can use this to determine who had this highest career WAR at each position while playing for the Dodgers and Angels. To level the playing field a bit, we will limit the Dodgers to their time in L.A. Here is a potential 25-man roster for each team. Players are listed where they played the most games for the team.