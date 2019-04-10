Dodgers call up reliever JT Chargois with Hyun-Jin Ryu on injured list

Ryu’s absence has ripple effects. Julio Urias, who was slated to move to the bullpen after his start Friday, will remain in the rotation until either Ryu or Hill is activated. Ross Stripling, another starter expected to shift to the bullpen when the rotation is fully staffed, will remain in the rotation until Ryu and Hill are both healthy. The Dodgers also need a starting pitcher to take Ryu’s turn in the rotation Saturday against the Milwaukee Brewers because the earliest Kershaw could pitch would be Sunday. Roberts ruled out relying on his bullpen to split the game Saturday. He said calling up a starter for the game is an option.