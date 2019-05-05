Dodgers manage to walk out with a win against Padres

The handedness did not affect Muncy. He coolly took the first three pitches to run the count up to 3 and 0. He then let a fastball zip by him over the heart of the plate for a strike. The next pitch was a slider, floating down the middle like it was spinning some cement. Muncy pounced on it as if he knew it was coming and uncorked a ferocious hack. He dropped his bat the instant lumber met ball and unhurriedly stepped out of the batter’s box as he watched it land a few rows deep over the right-field wall.